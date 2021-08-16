Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy
Live Your Dream gets on top under Oisin Murphy

Cesarewitch news: Saeed bin Suroor chasing Autumn Double

By Sporting Life
17:17 · TUE October 05, 2021

A resurgent Saeed bin Suroor has his eyes on claiming the second leg of the ‘Autumn Double’ this weekend with Live Your Dream in the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket.

The Godolphin trainer won the Cambridgeshire with 40/1 outsider Bedouin’s Story, landed the Group Two Joel Stakes with the evergreen Benbatl and saw his rising star Real World continue his progression in France at the weekend when claiming the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

Now attention switches closer to home for the Newmarket handler with Live Your Dream, who finished second to Turnpike Trip in the trial for this race last month.

“He worked nicely two days ago and that meant we were happy to run on Saturday,” said Bin Suroor. “He’s in good form, I’m happy with him and he came out of his last race well so he’s doing good so far. The trip is no problem, we know he stays it and he’s shown he’s doing well.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“I think he goes on any ground really, but good ground would be what he would like best of all. I think he’s still improving.”

Looking back on a profitable last few weeks, Bin Suroor added: “The horses are running well – and we’re looking for that to continue for the rest of the season.

“They are doing good, they are in good form, they all still look well and we’ve got some nice races to look forward to. It would be nice to do the (autumn) double. We’re looking for another good result this weekend.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING