The Godolphin trainer won the Cambridgeshire with 40/1 outsider Bedouin’s Story, landed the Group Two Joel Stakes with the evergreen Benbatl and saw his rising star Real World continue his progression in France at the weekend when claiming the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

Now attention switches closer to home for the Newmarket handler with Live Your Dream, who finished second to Turnpike Trip in the trial for this race last month.

“He worked nicely two days ago and that meant we were happy to run on Saturday,” said Bin Suroor. “He’s in good form, I’m happy with him and he came out of his last race well so he’s doing good so far. The trip is no problem, we know he stays it and he’s shown he’s doing well.