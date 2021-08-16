Cesarewitch in mix for Donald McCain trained Goobinator

Donald McCain is considering a crack at the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch with his improving stayer Goobinator.

The five-year-old is a three-time winner over hurdles, and will go back jumping in the winter, but he has won his last two on the Flat – suggesting he still has more to offer in that sphere. He holds an entry in the Cesarewitch Trial this weekend but will not take up the option. “He won’t run this weekend. We have had a bit of a chat, and he would probably sneak in the Cesarewitch with his 4lb penalty,” said McCain. “There are plusses and minuses, because Paul (Mulrennan) gets on with him very well but I don’t think he’d have the sort of weight Paul could do – and he wouldn’t be the easiest horse in the world to ride. “He’s fine after Haydock, so the Cesarewitch is definitely an option, but we need to weigh it up against the winter too. “He’s won on heavy ground over hurdles but he doesn’t really want it. He doesn’t want it too firm either – I’d pulled him out a couple of times before Haydock, because the ground had gone too quick.”

