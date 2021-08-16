Cesarewitch Handicap best bet

He hasn't been the most fluent hurdler, but has shown himself to be useful on the Flat for the multiple Irish champion jumps trainer, winning easily at the Curragh in May before acquitting himself well at Galway when last seen.

The six-year-old son of Authorized started out in France on the Flat for Francis-Henri Graffard but he's proven himself a strong stayer over hurdles for Mullins, winning over 2m4f at Galway on a couple of occasions.

How will the Cesarewitch be run?

A strong gallop looks likely, as you would expect from such a big field, so strong stayers from the midfield and rear look likely to play a big part, including M C Muldoon and Foveros for the all-conquering Willie Mullins team.

Several prominent racers are likely to be in the second wave, including Goobinator, Land Of Winter, Micro Manage, Rajinsky, Just Hubert and Dance To Paris .

Key views from connections...

BUZZ (Nicky Henderson): “Willie runs six, does he? Tell him he ought to work out which one (he wants to run)! He’s got the right profile for the race and he’s in good form. He proved he stays very well over hurdles. This is a lot further than he’s ever been before on the Flat, but we upped him to two-and-a-half at Aintree, and he stayed that very well. He’s had a summer break, and this is his first run back. But he is quite a busy horse, so I hope he’s ready. I would very much like some juice in the ground. We discussed it (running in the Cesarewitch) through the summer, and we were just praying the ground came to rescue us – which it did a bit – but I don’t like the way it’s drying out.”

M C MULDOON, BURNING VICTORY, GREAT WHITE SHARK, WHISKEY SOUR, FOVEROS, MICRO MANAGE (Willie Mullins): “M C Muldoon ran a great race at Royal Ascot. He has been coming along all the time,” said Mullins. I think he is getting stronger all the time and getting better at racing. It has taken a while for the penny to drop, but I think it will hopefully reflect well in the Cesarewitch.”

“It has been a nice preparation for Burning Victory, taking in the races in France. I think a bit of rain would help her. It is good to soft at the moment, which is fine. As long as it is safe ground it will be fine.

“Great White Shark is up against it off her new rating, and not having run since Cheltenham. We thought she had a good chance last year, but it is very hard to predict you are going to win a race like the Cesarewitch in the manner that she did.

“Whiskey Sour is a lighter-framed horse and is easier to get ready than some. He is not as big a unit as Great White Shark so he is easier to get in shape from a lay-off, and that is the plus side to him.

“I’ve not used (jockey) Ray (Dawson) much before. He can do the weight on Foveros and he is riding well at the moment, so hopefully things can go well for him.

“I’m hoping that Micro Manage has still got plenty of improvement in him, because he does some tremendous work at home. I just need to get him to do that on the racetrack.”