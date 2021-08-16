Celebration Mile: Perotto among 14 set for Goodwood

A Royal Ascot winner in June, Perotto was beaten just a length by Megallan last time out when third in the Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury.

Tregoning’s string are operating at a healthy strike-rate currently and he is hoping Perotto can can the good run going.

“He ran really well at Salisbury and obviously he’s got to raise him game again, but he seems to be in good form so that’s where he goes,” said Tregoning. “The handicapper put him up another 4lb so he thought it was a career-best and he has to run in better races now and that’s where he is now.

“He won on quick ground at Ascot but I think he goes on any ground, he’s very versatile. The horses are going well at the moment so hopefully that continues into the autumn.”