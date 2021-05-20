Cecil Frail Stakes preview: Dandalla drops to sprint trip at Haydock

Karl Burke is hopeful that Dandalla can prove her credentials for Royal Ascot with a good performance in the Listed EBF Stallion Studs Cecil Frail Stakes over six furlongs at Haydock on Friday. The three-year-old has an entry in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at the Royal meeting and although the following day’s Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes is a more traditional route to Ascot, Burke felt that keeping her against her own sex was the best move for the time being. He said: “We’re very happy with her. She came out of the Newbury race really well and I still think she stays seven furlongs but equally she’s shown plenty of speed and dash and six furlongs on a slower surface is probably ideal for her. “We were planning to go for the Sandy Lane but that looks like a dress rehearsal for the Commonwealth Cup. There are a lot of good colts in there and we just decided it makes sense to keep her low key at the moment and rather than take them on now we can hopefully beat them at Ascot in June.”

The six-runner field is an interesting one and features and experienced figure in the Kevin Ryan-trained Last Empire, who was a good second at this level at Nottingham earlier this month. The five-year-old will have to concede weight to her five younger rivals here, but Ryan feels that conditions will play into her hands. Ryan said: “She loves soft ground. We had the choice of coming here or going to Ireland and we decided we would stay in this country, but we’re very happy with her. “It’s going to be a tough task giving weight away but it saves us travelling to Ireland. I spoke to Steve Parkin (owner, Clipper Logistics) and we decided to give the weight away and take our chance at Haydock.”

Kevin Ryan Stable Tour: 2021 Flat Season