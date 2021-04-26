Horse Racing
Cazoo - new sponsors of St Leger

St Leger: Cazoo to sponsor world's oldest Classic

By Sporting Life
14:45 · MON April 26, 2021

Cazoo has expanded its Classic portfolio by becoming the new sponsor of the St Leger.

The online car retailer has announced the partnership with Arena Racing Company, owners and operators of Doncaster – where the St Leger will be the highlight of this year’s four-day festival from September 8-11.

As well as naming rights for the St Leger Festival and its showpiece race, the deal also includes year-round prominent branding for Cazoo across all 16 ARC racecourses.

Cazoo is a significant sponsor in several major sports such as football, cricket, rugby league and snooker – as well as the Derby and Oaks at Epsom

Alex Chesterman, founder and CEO of Cazoo, said: “We are delighted to partner with ARC on the new Cazoo St Leger Festival, home to the world’s oldest Classic.”

ARC chief executive Martin Cruddace added: “We are delighted to welcome Cazoo as our new partner for the Cazoo St Leger Festival and, of course, the feature race itself.

“As an innovative and growing brand, they are a fantastic fit for what is an incredibly popular and important meeting in the race calendar.”

