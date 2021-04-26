St Leger: Cazoo to sponsor world's oldest Classic

The online car retailer has announced the partnership with Arena Racing Company, owners and operators of Doncaster – where the St Leger will be the highlight of this year’s four-day festival from September 8-11.

As well as naming rights for the St Leger Festival and its showpiece race, the deal also includes year-round prominent branding for Cazoo across all 16 ARC racecourses.

Cazoo is a significant sponsor in several major sports such as football, cricket, rugby league and snooker – as well as the Derby and Oaks at Epsom

Alex Chesterman, founder and CEO of Cazoo, said: “We are delighted to partner with ARC on the new Cazoo St Leger Festival, home to the world’s oldest Classic.”

ARC chief executive Martin Cruddace added: “We are delighted to welcome Cazoo as our new partner for the Cazoo St Leger Festival and, of course, the feature race itself.

“As an innovative and growing brand, they are a fantastic fit for what is an incredibly popular and important meeting in the race calendar.”