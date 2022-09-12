Check out the Timeform report on Eldar Eldarov's win in the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Neither of the pair with the best form, New London and the Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, seemed to be at their best, the field in too much of a heap behind the winner to take a particularly high view of the form, those fourth to seventh past the post all appearing to run career bests even with a low view taken of the form. The race was a rough one as well in the straight, Giavellotto and French Claim both seriously hampered, the former by the second past the post, Haskoy, who was demoted two places by the stewards. However, there was still plenty of a positive nature to be taken from the race, particularly from the winner, who relished the emphasis on stamina in a truly-run contest. Eldar Eldarov produced a career best, looking very much a stayer and relishing the increased emphasis on stamina. This was just his fifth outing and there’s a chance that he will blossom still further next year when Cup races are likely to be on the agenda. Incidentally, his performance here was the third boost over the weekend for the form of the Grand Prix de Paris; in touch, shaken up early in straight, hampered briefly well under three furlongs out, kept on well approaching final furlong, led just inside final furlong, ran on.

Haskoy ran well upped in grade, barely six weeks into her career and supplemented for this after her fine win at York. She was still clearly a bit rough around the edges but again showed a willing response to pressure to keep herself firmly in contention until nearing the half-furlong marker; handy, led three furlongs out, hung left approaching two furlongs out, headed inside final furlong, one paced, demoted to fourth for the interference she caused to Giavellotto, earning her rider a five-day careless riding ban; she remains with potential, very likely to do better still at four given the chance. New London, upped in trip and back on softer ground, looked the form pick on his win in the Gordon, but ran below that level, hard to quite put a finger on why (hard to blame stamina alone given how he shaped), though going left this time clearly didn't help. He’s a well-made colt who is probably still not the finished article; handy, shaken up over three furlongs out, not quicken, headway over two furlongs out, every chance briefly approaching final furlong, one paced; he's had a good campaign overall and looks the sort who could make an impact in top middle-distances races at four. Giavellotto appeared to excel himself, up in grade, particularly as he met serious trouble, promoted to third as a result, little reason to question the improvement given the way the race was run; waited with, effort over three furlongs out, keeping on when badly hampered approaching two furlongs out, kept on final furlong. Emily Dickinson ran well, suited by the emphasis on stamina, doing her best work at the finish, once more suggesting she'd stay two miles-plus given the chance; awkward leaving stalls, held up, shaken up four furlongs out, not quicken, stayed on final furlong, never a threat.