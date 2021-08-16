Cazoo St Leger news: Hurricane Lane expected to stay

The Frankel colt has won four of his five starts to date, his only defeat coming at the hands of stablemate Adayar when finishing third in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom in early June.

Hurricane Lane has since gone on to frank that form by winning both the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris – and is hot favourite to successfully step up to a mile and three-quarters and provide trainer Charlie Appleby with a first victory in the world’s oldest Classic.

“Obviously, it (stamina) is the big question for all of them. Will they stay the extra two furlongs? In his case, I think he will,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “He goes into the Leger with rock-solid form. He’s only been beaten once — he finished third in the Derby, and he lost two shoes. We feel there is enough evidence there to say he will stay. He is the class horse in the field.”