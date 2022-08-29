Hoo Ya Mal is on course to bid for Classic glory at Doncaster following his win at Goodwood on Saturday.

The Cazoo Derby runner-up, who was bought out of Andrew Balding’s yard by an Australian syndicate led by Sir Owen Glenn for £1.2 million in June, landed the four-runner March Stakes with ease at the Sussex track. It was only his second run for George Boughey, having finished third at the same course on his yard debut. The son of Territories handled the step up to a mile and three-quarters with aplomb, with the 30/100 favourite two and a half lengths too good for Perfect Alibi at the line. Hoo Ya Mal is likely to have one more run in Britain before joining the powerful Australian training partnership of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, where he will be campaigned at the Melbourne Spring Carnival.