Mojo Star in winning action at Newbury
Mojo Star in winning action at Newbury

Cazoo St Leger: Mojo Star expected to relish stamina test

By Sporting Life
15:41 · MON September 06, 2021

Richard Hannon feels Mojo Star has been "crying out " for the test he faces in Saturday's Cazoo St Leger.

The son of Sea The Stars split Adayar and Hurricane Lane when second in the Cazii Derby and finishing fifth in the Irish equivalent, opened his account when long odds-on favourite for a Newbury maiden last month

Hannon said: “You have to say the Derby was the performance of his career so far, and following up on that at the Curragh I thought he was a bit unlucky in the Irish Derby, but I do think he has been crying out for this trip on a galloping track.

“It will suit him, and he’s in great form. It’s obviously a very good race, maybe stronger than it as been for a few years.

“The favourite (Hurricane Lane) will be extremely hard to beat. I’ve seen him a couple of times this season, and Charlie has done an amazing job with him.”

