Cazoo St Leger Festival: Hurricane Lane working well

The Irish Derby winner has been pointed at next Saturdays Group One showpiece ever since landing the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp in July.

The trainer told ITV Racing: “He worked well this morning and William (Buick) rode him on Wednesday morning in a nice piece of work. It was routine today and he showed his well-being and we’re all looking forward to Doncaster.”

Hurricane Lane is 4/6 favourite with Sky Bet for the Town Moor Classic with Ottoman Empire and Mojo Star the main dangers according to the market.