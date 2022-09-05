The Charlie Appleby-trained New London has won three of his four starts this term, improving from a Newmarket novice victory to winning the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time out, beating subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend in the process.

Should New London oblige, it would be back-to-back Legers for Appleby and William Buick following Hurricane Lane 12 months ago.

Roger Varian’s Eldar Eldarov, winner of the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, is among the leading lights along with Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, who is bound for Australia following his Doncaster run for trainer George Boughey.

Varian knows what it takes to train a St Leger winner, having won the race in 2014 with Kingston Hill. Eldar Eldarov has proven stamina having won the Queen’s Vase over one mile and six-furlongs at Royal Ascot earlier in the year, prior to finishing fourth in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp in July.

Varian said: “We’re delighted with Eldar Eldarov. He seems in great condition. He’s had a very smooth training schedule over the last six weeks or so. Since he ran in Paris everything has gone well. His work has been good and he looks incredibly well in his coat and condition.

"I felt going to York (for the Great Voltigeur) would come a bit close to the St Leger. I was happy that we could train him with a reasonable gap and I think he goes well fresh. It would be great to win another Cazoo St Leger.

"We love winning big races, we love competing in the big races. They’re very special and the Classics are a notch above. It's a very important day for the yard and it would be wonderful to win another one."