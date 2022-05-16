With the Oaks less than three weeks away, John Ingles assesses what the leading contenders have achieved on Timeform ratings.

We’ve been treated to some impressive Oaks winners in recent seasons, none more so than Snowfall’s astonishing performance on soft ground last year when pulling 16 lengths clear. That was after stable-companion Love had come home nine lengths clear the year before, while Enable gained the first of her many Group 1 successes by five lengths in 2017. Enable (125), Love (123) and Snowfall (122) were all above-average Oaks winners, but the mean winning rating for an Oaks winner in the last ten renewals is 117.5. That’s not to say that a filly needs to be rated that high beforehand. Far from it, in fact, because only two of the last ten Oaks winners went into the race with a rating of 117. They were Minding and Love, and it’s no coincidence that both of those were 1000 Guineas winners. In other words, they were already Classic winners when going to Epsom. Fillies coming from the Oaks trials – Group 3 or Listed contests – have never had the opportunity to run to that sort of figure.

Add in the fact that Oaks winners are often stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time and are lightly-raced types still gaining in experience and maturity, and it’s no surprise that they often leave previous form well behind. Seven of the last ten Oaks winners have had a ‘p’ on their rating, indicating that they were expected to improve. The Timeform ratings for this year's Oaks are headed by the unbeaten Emily Upjohn (113p) who is improving with each run and completed her hat-trick in the Musidora Stakes at York last week with plenty in hand.

She was value for more than her winning margin of five and a half lengths and can be expected to improve again over the extra distance of the Oaks. As well being from the family of Derby winner Harzand, she shares her sire Sea The Stars with that colt too. She bids to become the second consecutive Musidora winner to follow up at Epsom after Snowfall, and her trainer John Gosden has won the Oaks three times since 2014.

While Emily Upjohn is a worthy favourite, it’s more questionable whether she deserves to be so short - she's a top price of 5/4 - given that she has little to spare on ratings over the next three in the pecking order. Stablemate Nashwa (111P) has won both her starts this year and landed a Listed race at Newbury on Saturday in good style, impressing with how smoothly she quickened from last to first. She's clearly another going very much the right way and the Large P attached to her rating indicates that she could be capable of much better. She's not crying out for a step up in trip - the French Oaks over a mile and a quarter is an option - but there's enough in her pedigree to think this daughter of Frankel will stay. Her half-brother by Zoffany, Louganini, showed useful form over a mile and a half. Godolphin filly With The Moonlight (109p) didn't achieve anything out of the ordinary as a two-year-old, when she won twice on the all-weather, but she made considerable improvement to win the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket on her reappearance. With The Moonlight, another daughter of Frankel, stayed on strongly to win by nearly five lengths and can be expected to improve again, and while there’s less stamina on her dam’s side, her sire produced the 2019 Oaks winner Anapurna. The other leading contender on ratings, Tuesday (108p), has perhaps the strongest pedigree recommendation as she’s a full sister to Minding, the 2016 winner. While Tuesday couldn’t emulate her sister by winning the 1000 Guineas, she ran an excellent race to finish a keeping-on third to Cachet at Newmarket, especially when you consider her experience amounted to just a couple of runs in maidens beforehand.

She’s a later developer than Minding and could gain a bit more experience before Epsom by contesting the Irish 1000 Guineas, a race which Minding lost by a head at very short odds prior to bouncing back at Epsom. Besides saddling those last two wide-margin winners, Tuesday’s trainer Aidan O’Brien has trained six of the last ten Oaks winners and nine all told. Aidan O'Brien could also saddle two other daughters of Galileo in Thoughts of June (101p) and History (102p). Thoughts of June was much improved when reversing earlier form with the arguably unlucky Above The Curve (101p) - trained by Joseph O'Brien - for a neck win in the Listed Cheshire Oaks, while the progressive History (102p) shaped as though likely to stay further when winning the Group 3 Cornelscourt Stakes over a mile at Leopardstown on her reappearance.

Rogue Millennium (99p) only made her debut at the end of April and would need supplementing for Epsom but made it two out of two for Tom Clover in the Listed Oaks Trial at Lingfield and seems sure to go on to better things, even if the Oaks might come a bit too soon for her. Two more Irish fillies to mention are Concert Hall (106) and Tranquil Lady (103) who might not have the quite same scope for improvement as most of these but have shown useful form and were winners last time out. Concert Hall had quite a busy two-year-old campaign for Aidan O’Brien, as did Snowfall, but returned with her best effort yet to win a Listed race at Navan last month by a short head. She’s another with the right pedigree for the race as a daughter of Was, the Oaks winner ten years ago. Joseph O’Brien’s Tranquil Lady was only fourth to Concert Hall at Navan but has resumed her progress since and was a ready winner of the Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes at Naas by four lengths.