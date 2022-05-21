Exciting filly Nashwa will tackle the Cazoo Oaks rather than the Prix de Diane at Chantilly.

The daughter of Frankel is as short as 5/1 in places for the Epsom Classic following a faultless three-year-old campaign to date. Having bolted up at Haydock in her reappearance, Nashwa took the step up to 10 furlongs in her stride when landing the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury recently, a victory that has convinced owner Imad Al Sagar to aim for Classic glory on June 3. When explaining the reasons for choosing Epsom over the French equivalent, Teddy Grimthorpe, Al Sagar’s racing manager, said: “It all comes down to a combination of things.

