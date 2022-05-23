John Gosden expressed his satisfaction after seeing his red-hot Oaks favourite Emily Upjohn tackle the undulations of Epsom for the first time during the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning.

The daughter of Sea The Stars is odds-on with some bookmakers for next week’s fillies’ Classic having won each of her three starts to date, with a novice win at Wolverhampton on her sole juvenile start followed by spectacular displays at Sandown and in the Musidora Stakes at York. Ridden by Frankie Dettori in her Monday workout, Emily Upjohn quickened smartly to leave her lead horse trailing in her wake and Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, was pleased with what he saw. “Frankie felt for a filly who has had three races in her life it would be nice to come here and just have a look at the track and a feel of the track,” said the Clarehaven handler. “She behaved great, moved very well, got her leads right coming down the hill and quickened up nicely.

