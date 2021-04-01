Cazoo announced as new Derby sponsors by The Jockey Club

The multi-year partnership includes naming rights, significant brand exposure and exclusive naming of eight races during the Cazoo Derby Festival, which will take place on June 4 and 5.

This includes the two Classics - The Cazoo Oaks on day one and The Cazoo Derby on day two - pinnacles of the Flat racing season globally. All races will be shown live on ITV.

In addition to the two days of the new Cazoo Derby Festival, this comprehensive partnership will also provide Cazoo with significant year-round exposure and branding rights all year round at all of The Jockey Club’s 15 racecourses across the UK.

Cazoo has rapidly become one of the UK’s largest sports sponsors with an impressive portfolio which now includes two top Premier League football teams (Aston Villa and Everton), The Hundred (cricket’s newest format), the EFL (across all 72 clubs), the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and multiple snooker events including the Players Championship, Tour Championship and World Grand Prix.

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder and CEO of Cazoo, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring The Cazoo Derby Festival, one of the biggest events in horseracing.

"As the second biggest spectator sport in Britain, we look forward to engaging with racing fans around the country through this extensive partnership with The Jockey Club and to delivering the best car buying experience to horseracing fans across the country.”

Nevin Truesdale, Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, said: "Cazoo is a highly ambitious and successful growth brand that matches our ambitions for the future of the world’s most famous Flat race.

"You cannot overstate the importance of The Cazoo Derby to our sport globally and it’s vital we work with a partner passionate about bringing that to life in the years ahead. I’m delighted to welcome the Cazoo team to The Jockey Club and horseracing as a sport.”