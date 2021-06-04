Cazoo Derby preview: What the trainers say

Cazoo Derby: What the trainers say Aidan O'Brien - Bolshoi Ballet: “This has been his target all the way. The plan was to do the two trials in Ireland, both at Leopardstown. Both of those went well.He came out of Leopardstown well last time, and everything has been smooth since.” “You’re never sure about anything, and it is a new track for him, (but) Leopardstown is left-handed. Obviously it’s not as extreme as Epsom, but you have to quicken and you have to go left and down the hill and up the hill and all that kind of stuff. “In Saint-Cloud last year (when fifth in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud) it was a different track as well, and he seemed happy enough there. He is a very well-balanced horse. He seems to get the mile and quarter very well and he is very relaxed, very off-handed, and tactically he is very easy to place in a race. “We always thought middle distances wouldn’t be a problem to him. Obviously you are never sure until you run over the mile and a half, but we always thought he would stay.”

"is the form worthy of this horse being 6/4?" - Best bets for Cazoo Derby Day 2021

Charlie Appleby, Hurricane Lane, One Ruler and Adayar: “One Ruler has solid Group One two-year-old form and is a Group Three winner at two as well in winning the Autumn Stakes, which is a great race to have coming into a three-year-old career. “Hurricane Lane, on the other hand, had one run on bottomless ground at the back end of last year at Newmarket. He then came out and did what he did at Newbury before going to York. He comes here as an unexposed horse. He wouldn’t have the natural pace of One Ruler. “As we saw in the Dante, his best work was in the last couple of hundred yards. Everything bodes well to step him up to a mile and a half – it might bring about further improvement.” "One Ruler is a different horse when he comes to the track – he just lights up more. James said, although it was quick in the Guineas, he rode like a horse that would appreciate stepping up in trip. “The trip is a big question mark, (but) if he is going to get a mile and a half, he has got a good chance of getting it around Epsom.”

Betfair's Derby day offer

Jim Bolger - Mac Swiney : “You know how well he was a couple of weeks ago, and he came out of that race very well – and he’s been fine since,” he said. All his best form has not been on heavy ground. I wouldn’t like any firm in it (this weekend) – but then I don’t like firm for any of my horses.” Ed Dunlop - John Leeper: “It is probably one of the more interesting stories of the race. Having a horse named after my father is very exciting, and it creates a little bit of pressure for everyone – but at the moment the horse has no idea there is any pressure on him, so hopefully we can enjoy it. “Of course it is quite emotional as well, and it would be a great day if he could go on and win the Derby. There was a bit of a concern with Newmarket, because it was such a farcical race that he just latched a bit earlier than we would have liked to – and it was something we had never really seen,” Dunlop said. I think he did well to win at Newmarket. William (Buick) was very good. He kicked on and got on with it. “That was all part of his learning curve. He hasn’t done much wrong so far – but there is still a long way to go, as they say. We always liked him last year. He had a tiny hiccup after Doncaster last year, which meant we weren’t able to run him again. He was a very big, immature horse – so he was never going to do much as a two-year-old. “We like him, and he was bred to be liked. Many of the well-bred horses don’t turn out to be much cop, but hopefully this horse will. You hoped he could get to this stage. We would have been disappointed if he hadn’t won his maiden, and he has now won his Listed race, but he has now got to step up markedly to be competitive in the Derby. “The trip should be up his street, because his mum won the Oaks – I’d be surprised if there was any problem with the trip."

Mohaafeth - leading Cazoo Derby fancy

William Haggas - Mohaafeth: “There’s not a lot I can do about the draw (stall four) – it is what it is.That’s for the jockey to work out. When we bought him as a yearling, he was our ‘Derby’ horse in big inverted commas. When he went to Lingfield in March (for a novice, first time out, after two defeats last year) I didn’t think he was our Derby horse. “But I thought he could be an Ascot horse, and it was really that effort in the Newmarket Stakes that appealed to everyone and brought him into focus. He’s got a chance of staying the trip. I’ve always felt it’s not a question of seeing it out, but more if they are going to improve. “Whether he’s going to end up being better at a mile and a half than 10 furlongs, I’m not so sure, but there’s no better race to find out. We’re very keen to give it a go. “He could be flattered or he could be improving quite quickly. There’s no greater race than the Derby – whether he’s up to it we’ll find out, but he was visually very impressive at Newmarket. “The handicapper’s view was that it was impressive, and he stuffed him up 19lb. So we’ll see, but he needs to be 120 to win the Derby.”

Third Realm is clear in the Lingfield Derby Trial

Roger Varian - Third Realm: “He’s not a big horse – he’s a small-to-medium colt. He’s very well balanced, he’s got gate speed and I’m quite confident he’s going to get the trip. We always liked him. He had a setback in May or June last year – otherwise he could have easily run at the back-end of the summer. “We had to wait, and he only had the one start in November, but he did very well through the winter – he thrived in January, February and March.We had him earmarked for a Derby trial, and we’re obviously delighted with how he’s progressed over the last two months.” “He’s versatile (tactically). He’s got gate speed, he can relax in behind horses and has shown a turn of foot. He’s pretty straightforward, and I think he’s the type of horse Andrea (Atzeni) could put anywhere – which is comforting, going into a race like this. The Derby is always a test of horses, because it comes early in the season, but I think he’s shown his worth – he deserves to be in the line-up.” Charlie Johnston - Gear Up: “It was not a bad run in the Dante, but it was not a particularly good run – it was just OK. I thought he was in a reasonably good pitch, and I would have not swapped him three furlongs out. I thought of those chasing the leaders he looked the most likely at that point. “The eventual first and second had another gear than him from two out, and he plugged on at one pace at the finish. He is sure to be better over an extra two furlongs.”

Youth Spirit (centre) burst through to win the Chester Vase