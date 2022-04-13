Having advertised his talents by finishing second at Yarmouth and to Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in his first two appearances, the Clarehaven charge won two on the bounce at Newbury and Sandown before finishing his two-year-old campaign with a second at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes.

It was the bay’s impressive four-length Solario Stakes victory that marked him out as a Classic contender, however, the Sea The Stars colt suffered a season-ending setback following his Doncaster outing.

He told ITV Racing: “He’s coming back, but it’s a slow process and whether it all comes too soon, we’ll know more in three weeks really. The key thing is by the middle of May he is running in a trial and time will be of the essence.