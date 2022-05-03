High in the ante-post lists for the Classic after winning the Solario Stakes at Sandown in August, he went on to finish second to Bayside Boy in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

A setback prevented him from running again as a juvenile and the Gosdens have faced a race against the clock to get him ready for a trial, with York’s Dante Stakes the preferred option.

However, it has now been decided that the Group Two will come too soon for him and as a result connections have decided to aim for Royal Ascot instead.

For the Queen to have a runner in the Classic in her Platinum Jubilee year with a genuine chance had been seen as a major boost for the race, but unfortunately those dreams have been dashed.

The Queen’s racing manager John Warren said: “We will look forward to Ascot.”