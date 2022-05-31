Ralph Beckett says it would be “great for the sport” and in a “different league” to all the previous big-race victories he has enjoyed if Westover could carry the famous Juddmonte silks to Classic glory in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday.

In recent seasons the easily distinguishable colours of the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, who founded Juddmonte, have been endorsed by a number of high-profile horses most notably Frankel, and Enable, who tasted success at Epsom Downs in the 2017 Oaks. After making a winning return to action in the Group Three bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown Park last month, the son of Frankel now has the chance to become the fourth horse following Quest For Fame (1990), Commander In Chief (1993) and Workforce (2010) to strike gold for the racing operation in the world’s most famous Flat race. While Beckett is excited about being involved in this year’s Cazoo Derby, which will be run in memory of nine-time winner of the race Lester Piggott who passed away on Sunday, the Kimpton Down handler is well aware of the significance it means to be representing Juddmonte on the big stage.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

He said: “I think the Derby means more to any European trainer more than any other Flat race so inevitably I’m looking forward to it. Do I feel different compared to the other races? I suppose I do but as long as we get our ducks in a row for the rest of this week and in the preliminaries, all will be good. “It’s a big gig for all concerned, not least because he is a Juddmonte horse, and that means a lot to us. It means a significant amount to me. “We are a long way down the track now from when we got the call to train for Juddmonte in 2015. I was surprised when I got the call to train for them and I had no inclination beforehand. “We have been lucky for them and had a couple of Royal Ascot winners but this would be in a whole different league. “I hope it would mean plenty to the sport as a whole apart from anything else. His (Prince Khalid’s) influence on the breed and the sport worldwide is huge as Juddmonte’s tentacles stretch far and wide.” Westover marked himself out as a potential Classic contender when making a winning debut at Sandown Park last August before filling the runner-up slot on his next two starts in a conditions contest at Newbury and a Listed event at Pontefract. Despite Westover tasting defeat after making a triumphant introduction Beckett, who has tasted Cazoo Oaks glory on two occasions with Look Here in 2008 and Talent in 2013, was far from disappointed with either of those efforts.

Lester Piggott - A Sporting Life tribute

He said: “We sort of fancied him a bit that day at Sandown on his debut and I was convinced he would win the Haynes, Hanson and Clark event at Newbury. He didn’t leave me frustrated that day at Newbury as he is a big horse that was only going to get better. I thought about running him in the Zetland Stakes (at Newmarket) as I was pretty sure he would stay but I didn’t think running him over a straight 10 furlongs was a pretty good idea given how he had gone at Newbury. “I felt going back around a bend even if he got beat was a better idea. He only got done on the line by a horse (Mr Professor) that had already had a good few starts. His full-brother (Fabilis) improved with racing and I suspect this horse will get better as the year goes on.” Having equipped himself well on his latest start, and in a recent exercise during the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning at Epsom Downs, Beckett believes Westover is ready to tackle the unique test that the prestigious mile and a half Classic brings with it. He added: “He learnt plenty that day at Pontefract and I think that came out at Sandown. He is the sort of horse that comes out in the morning and everything is brilliant. You could see that in his race there. I thought he would go pretty close at Sandown. It was a race that we picked out early on as we thought he would be ready for it. It was a good spot for him. He looked good on the gallops morning at Epsom. I liked the way he went around there and how he came up the rising ground. “I think he will go around there as he is a well-balanced athletic horse. He is quite experienced for a horse who has only had four starts. Once he has done things once everything is good and I suspect as he has gone to Epsom he will know what to do. He is not a worrier and he doesn’t stress. You would think this trip would be fine for him. “There is an element (about him getting the trip) in his pedigree as Monarch’s Glen (another full-brother) didn’t get it but we can only go on what we know and his other brother (Fabilis) got it well. He is ready for it.”