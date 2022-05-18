The Godolphin handler saddled 16/1 shot Adayar to win the premier Classic last year, following on from Masar’s triumph in 2018.

Like Adayar, Walk Of Stars finished second for Appleby in the Lingfield Derby Trial last time while Nahanni booked his place in the line up when landing the Blue Riband Trial over 10 furlongs at Epsom in April, following on from a previous victory in a mile-and-half novice heat at Leicester.

Walk Of Stars is a general 16-1 shot for the Derby while Nahanni is a best-priced 25-1, with Appleby hoping both can take a leap forward on the big day.