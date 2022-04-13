New London emerged as another potential Classic contender for Charlie Appleby after notching a second course win in the bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes at Newmarket.
Hot on the heels of stablemate Native Trail's stylish return in the bet365 Craven Stakes, the 6/4 shot and William Buick got the better of another previous Godolphin-owned winner in Aldous Huxley (11/10 favourite) by two-and-a-quarter lengths – teeing him up for a possible Derby trial.
Appleby said: “I loved the way he hit the rising ground and went away in the end. He’s a lazy horse at home and I was sort of sitting on the fence about what he might do this afternoon, which is why we brought him here instead of going straight into a Derby trial.
“He’ll go into a Derby trial now, but I didn’t want to dive straight into one as on home evidence he’s still a big baby and I thought it might be too much too soon. We’ll probably send him to Lingfield. He’s a nice horse, but he’s still very much learning on the job, so going to Lingfield will be good for him, even if he gets beat.”
Sky Bet cut the winner to 12/1 from 20s for the Cazoo Derby, Betfair and Paddy Power are 14s from the same price.
Tranquil Night (3/1 favourite) made it a hat-trick on the day for Appleby and Buick in the closing Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap.
The trainer said of this winner: “I’m pleased with him. I was hopeful that like some of our horses that have got a nice little profile during the winter that when switched back to the turf they would have a bit more improvement and we have seen that in him today I feel.
“Where we go, I’m not sure yet. We will see what the handicapper does as I’ve not pencilled anything in for him. He has won well there and has won better than I thought he would do. I was confident he would run well but has done better than I thought.”