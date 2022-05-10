The Sea The Stars horse is one of 15 entries remaining in the mile and a half contest following today’s scratchings deadline, alongside the likes of last year’s Cazoo Derby winner Adayar who could bid to become the first Derby scorer to go on to land the Coronation Cup since Roberto in 1973.

Although Hukum has fallen short in both of his previous Group One outings in the 2019 St Leger at Doncaster and on his most recent start in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, the Lambourn handler believes he is more than worthy of a place in the line-up.

Burrows said: “Hukum is not 100 per cent definitely going there but we’ve left him in. Like every trainer in the country is probably saying, we would like to see a little drop of rain.

“I know Andrew Cooper (Clerk of the Course) does a great job at Epsom and the ground will be very safe but a little bit more juice in the ground would be beneficial to Hukum going around there.

“We will have a look at the race closer to the time as Royal Ascot is just around the corner and then there are few races in Europe and the Canadian International coming up, so there are plenty of options.

“He is in great nick and I’ve been very happy with him since he came back from Dubai. I thought he did well out there.

“The two times he has run in Group Ones he has just fell a bit short but he has had reasonable excuses both times. He probably didn’t stay in the St Leger and the Sheema was very tactical and he had a bad draw.

“He would probably have a better chance abroad as they are notoriously not quite so strong races but I think he deserves his chance in a race like this.”