Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Luxembourg lands the Vertem Futurity Trophy
Luxembourg - suffered injury scare

Cazoo Derby: Favourite Luxembourg suffers injury setback

By Nick Robson
13:25 · FRI May 06, 2022

Cazoo Derby favourite Luxembourg has met with a slight setback, putting his participation at Epsom into some doubt.

Unbeaten at two, he made a pleasing reappearance just last weekend in the 2000 Guineas when third to Coroebus after stumbling shortly after coming out of the stalls.

Aidan O’Brien, who won both Derby trials at Chester this week with Changingoftheguard and Star Of India, and fields likely types at Lingfield and Leopardstown this weekend in United Nations and Stone Age, will be keeping his fingers crossed the Camelot colt makes a quick recovery.

He said on Friday afternoon: “Luxembourg was just a little bit lame on his off-hind this morning after cantering.

“We’re not sure why just yet, but wanted to let people know with the Derby coming soon. In a couple of days we’ll hopefully know a bit more and will issue a further update.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING