Unbeaten at two, he made a pleasing reappearance just last weekend in the 2000 Guineas when third to Coroebus after stumbling shortly after coming out of the stalls.

Aidan O’Brien, who won both Derby trials at Chester this week with Changingoftheguard and Star Of India, and fields likely types at Lingfield and Leopardstown this weekend in United Nations and Stone Age, will be keeping his fingers crossed the Camelot colt makes a quick recovery.

He said on Friday afternoon: “Luxembourg was just a little bit lame on his off-hind this morning after cantering.

“We’re not sure why just yet, but wanted to let people know with the Derby coming soon. In a couple of days we’ll hopefully know a bit more and will issue a further update.”