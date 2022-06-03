After Cachet’s fairytale triumph in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Highclere Thoroughbred Racing have a “live chance” of more Classic glory in Saturday’s Cazoo Derby in the shape of Royal Patronage, according to his trainer Charlie Johnston.

Johnston was delighted with Royal Patronage’s performance in the Group 2 Dante Stakes behind Saturday’s big-race favourite Desert Crown. This was the colt’s first try over 1m 2f and he believes that the extra two furlongs in Saturday’s Derby could bring out the further improvement needed to win the Epsom Classic. Johnston said: “We were very happy with his run in the Dante. We were on the backfoot a bit after his run in the Vertem Futurity Trophy and the Guineas, so for him to bounce back with such a good run gave us confidence that this is the level we should be competing at for the rest of the season. It’s almost certain a large amount of the improvement he showed from the Guineas to the Dante was because we stepped up in trip. We’re going up another two furlongs, but we kept saying to ourselves throughout the winter that Royal Patronage looked like a middle-distance horse.”

In what looks set to be a big field, Johnston believes his colt’s tactical flexibility will give him an advantage. “There’s not a huge amount of time between the Dante and the Derby, so there hasn’t been much need to do any serious work with him. He had a nice leg-stretch with Jason (Hart) at the backend of last week and he seems in good order with himself so it’s all systems go. "He’s already had two runs in the Guineas and the Dante, so he’s hard fit. We did something similar prior to the Dante, where we tried to teach him to drop in and settle because we knew we were going to ride him differently. Now we’ve ticked that box there’s not much left to do, it’s just a case of wrapping him up in cotton wool and getting him there for the big day.” Johnston believes that course form will hold the son of Wootton Basset in good stead following his impressive five-length victory at Epsom as a two-year-old. He continued: “He’s been to Epsom before and performed well there, but most of the field are going there with that factor as an unknown. He came down that hill well, so that’s a nice bit of confidence to have in the bag already.He’s such a laid-back, relaxed horse that if there was any horse I would be confident won’t get overawed by the occasion at Epsom, it’s him.”

Cazoo Derby | Royal Patronage runs for Highclere Racing