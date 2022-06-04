Desert Crown's impressive success, sent off the 5/2 market leader, meant plenty of punters were celebrating in the sunshine although big-priced outsiders did fill the placings.

Sky Bet Head Of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Desert Crown’s win in the Cazoo Derby was emphatic and a great result for favourite backers.

"We paid six places and with customers taking a chance on bigger priced horses the each-way backers did well. Overall the result was a level race."

Paul Binfield of Paddy Power added: "That was a bad result for the books as you would expect anytime a ‘jolly’ wins the Derby.

"It’s true that he was relatively weak on the day, but he was still the favourite in the biggest flat race of the year and plenty of punters joined the bandwagon of the horse whose reputation preceded him even before his Dante demolition job.”