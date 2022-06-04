Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Winning Cazoo Derby favourite Desert Crown
Winning Cazoo Derby favourite Desert Crown

Cazoo Derby betting reaction: Punters celebrate as favourite wins

By Sporting Life
17:17 · SAT June 04, 2022

The favourite winning the Cazoo Derby is rarely good news for bookmakers - and so it proved on Saturday.

Desert Crown's impressive success, sent off the 5/2 market leader, meant plenty of punters were celebrating in the sunshine although big-priced outsiders did fill the placings.

Sky Bet Head Of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Desert Crown’s win in the Cazoo Derby was emphatic and a great result for favourite backers.

"We paid six places and with customers taking a chance on bigger priced horses the each-way backers did well. Overall the result was a level race."

Paul Binfield of Paddy Power added: "That was a bad result for the books as you would expect anytime a ‘jolly’ wins the Derby.

"It’s true that he was relatively weak on the day, but he was still the favourite in the biggest flat race of the year and plenty of punters joined the bandwagon of the horse whose reputation preceded him even before his Dante demolition job.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING