Our top gossip column returns and expecting Harry Fry to taste success at both Wetherby and Ascot.

1.35 Ascot - Sam Barton

Sam Barton is held in high regard by Emma Lavelle and should go well on his debut over fences in the Ascot Underwriting Novices' Handicap Chase. A winner at Doncaster over hurdles in January, he has always been considered to have even greater potential over the larger obstacles and connections have not shied away from a competitive event for his debut effort. His schooling has been very assured and he has done well for his summer break. 3.20 Ascot - Glen Forsa

Glen Forsa looks the type to benefit from a change of scenery and he may reward an each-way interest on his first appearance for Charlie Longsdon in the Bateaux Gold Cup Handicap Chase. A one time high-class performer over fences for Mick Channon, his form went downhill after falling on his comeback in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter a year ago but his new handler is more than hopeful he can now be a force to be reckoned with over a distance of ground. If he can recapture the form of his comeback run of two years ago when he finished fourth behind Oldgrangewood in a valuable event at Newbury, he should be able to make an impact from 13 pounds lower mark.

2.10 Ascot - Boothill

Boothill can see off well fancied Soaring Glory in the Bateaux London Handicap Hurdle. Harry Fry has had his problems with this lightly-raced six-year-old, but has always had great faith in his ability, a point underlined by his 100 per-cent record for the trainer since moving on from his promising Irish point to point career. Although he lacks the experience of some in this competitive handicap, his work has been of a very high order and he looks worth taking a chance on with his attractive mark of 135. High hopes for Fry with Wetherby pair Fry has fancied runners at Wetherby as well and should go close with Revels Hill and Our Surprise. Revels Hill, a winner of a point-to-point at Badbury Rings and a handicap hurdle at Warwick on his final start last season, is another useful prospect for the larger obstacles and merits an interest in the Bet365 Middle Distance Handicap Chase qualifier. The trainer has opted to run the six-year-old in handicap company on his first appearance over fences which suggests he has schooled very well and should give likely favourite Gericault Roque plenty to think about.

Our Surprise can see off the challenge of the progressive Bourbon Beauty in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle. A consistent performer last season, he was made a short-priced favourite to make a winning return to action at Fontwell earlier this month but pulled too hard for his own good and could only finish fourth. He should settle better with the run under his belt and looks on a winnable mark.

2.30 Wetherby - Indefatigable

Indefatigable is just preferred to old rival Thomas Darby in the Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby. Both are very solid performers at this high level and Thomas Darby has the edge on form after finishing in front of Paul Webber's mare when third to Thyme Hill in the Grade One staying hurdle at the Grand National meeting. But Indefatigable has already shown her well-being with a handsome win on the level 26 days ago and that success should have put the edge on her for a race where question marks hang over one or two of the other leading players.

3.05 Wetherby - Kitty's Light

Cyrname is the headline act on the domestic racing scene on Saturday as he bids to follow-up his 2020 success in the Grade 2 Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase and the Paul Nicholls team have been very happy with him in his build-up. But there are a number of his opponents ready to pick up the pieces if he is not as his imperious best with old rivals Fusil Raffles and Shan Blue leading the way. The former is a fascinating prospect if he stays the three miles but Kitty's Light is a young stayer with a very bright future and sure to see out the trip. He will be sharper for his comeback effort at Chepstow three weeks ago, where his jumping was a delight to watch, and with age certainly on his side, should continue to improve. 4.43 Newmarket - Taawfan

Taawfan has some scope for improvement with just seven outings behind him and can bring the curtain down on Newmarket's season with success in the 888Sport Bet Builder Handicap. Owen Burrows has enjoyed a good campaign and this nicely bred son of Night Of Thunder should have finished closer than fifth to Crack Regiment on his first outing since the end of April at Chelmsford last month. He won't not mind any ease in the going if the forecast rain arrives.