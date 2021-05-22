Catching Pigeons Saturday whispers | Titan to Rock at Goodwood

Our gossip column from the training centres has several horses on the radar around the country this Saturday with Titan Rock well-fancied at Goodwood.

TOM COLLINS - 1.55 Haydock

Tom Collins can see off the well-fancied Molls Memory in the Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Handicap at Haydock on Saturday. William Haggas has twice been frustrated by the drying ground when attempting to give this former David Elsworth-trained four year old his second outing of the campaign, but underfoot conditions should be fine here, and an improvement on his solid comeback effort at Thirsk three weeks ago is anticipated. Drawn badly that day, he is again scraping the paint on the outside of the course, but there is a very strong chance that will be offset by the field keeping with the normal practice in very soft ground here and head to the stands' rails on straightening up. MUJBAR - 3.35 Haydock

Mujbar showed as a two year old that he was a class act with the mud flying when winning at Newmarket and at this level at Newbury and he could prove a value bet in the Group 3 Casumo Sandy Lane Stakes. Charlie Hills' colt made a satisfactory comeback in the Greenham over seven furlongs on ground plenty fast enough for him, and he will appreciate the step back in trip. VINDOLANDA - 2.25 Haydock

Vindolanda, a stablemate of Mujbar, has shown a liking for this course in the past and is fancied to make the most of her lightweight in the Download the Casumo App Handicap. The testing ground should pose no problems for her on past evidence, and she will be all the better for her comeback effort behind Ben Lilly on the all weather at Wolverhampton last month. Rajinsky, a winner in heavy ground at Windsor, and unlucky on his last trip here last September, could prove a big danger.

URBAN ARTIST - 2.40 York

Urban Artist made great strides in her first season on the Flat after starting her career in bumpers and novice hurdles, and should go well on her return to action in the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies Stakes at York. This will be the six year old's first try at this level, but she has earned a shot after climbing through the ranks last term and ending the campaign with a rating of 98. She has more to find here, but if she continues to progress, she will give some of the higher-rated opposition plenty to think about. The likelihood of soft ground will also aid her cause. TITAN ROCK - 2.50 Goodwood

John Quinn saddles some of his leading players in the sprints at Haydock, but he also has an interesting runner in Titan Rock in the Download The Mansionbet App Handicap at Goodwood. Although he disappointed a little on his last two starts as a juvenile, he produced a cracking effort to win one of the maidens at the big Goodwood meeting in early August, beating some well-touted opponents in the process. A son of Belardo out of a Pivotal mare, he looks sure to enjoy the prevailing ground for his return visit, and he could reward a sporting each-way investment. LUCANDER - 4.50 Newmarket

Rob Hornby made a flying start to his season on his first ride back from injury earlier in the week and he can team up with his guv'nor Ralph Beckett for another winner courtesy of Lucander in the WSG Family Business Handicap at Newmarket. Ground conditions will be demanding even at Headquarters, and this relatively lightly raced four year old, can handle the ground, and is open to improvement.

EVE LODGE - 6.55 Lingfield

Highly-regarded Eve Lodge looks the best bet at Lingfield in the Free Tips Daily at Attheraces.com Novices Stakes. A quiet fancy on her debut at Ascot, she took a long time to find her stride, but did finish well in the closing stages to occupy third behind Get Ahead. The winner is a highly rated member of what looks a very good juvenile team for Clive Cox this season, and this looks a significant drop in grade. NICKS NOT WONDER - 5.55 Lingfield

Nicks Not Wonder looks one of the most unexposed in the Witheford Barrier Trials At Lingfield Handicap, and should go well on what will be a three and a half month lay-off after a gelding op. He hosed up at Kempton in January on his fourth start, and should appreciate the return to polytrack after a disappointing effort at Southwell on his only subsequent start. Saffie Osborne takes off a handy 7lbs, and he looks the pick of the weights. BRENTFORD HOPE - 3.30 Nottingham (Sunday)