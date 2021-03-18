Cheltenham column: Catching Pigeons gossip

Our top gossip column is back for the Cheltenham Festival and there's a positive word for Saint Calvados ahead of the Ryanair Chase.

3.05 Cheltenham, Thursday - Vinndication

Vinndication can reward Kim Bailey's decision to switch to the smaller obstacles in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle. Connections had high hopes of a move to the highest level over fences at the start of the campaign, but his progress has been interrupted somewhat by niggling jumping errors, not least the one at the 17th in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury last time, where he unseated David Bass when travelling strongly. Bailey thought long and hard before opting for this event rather than the Gold Cup, but it does make sense. Vinndication was unbeaten in three outings over timber and his defeat of high class performer Champ when conceding 6lbs, warrants the greatest respect. Although he has not raced since his Newbury mishap in late November, he is reported in great form for his return to action, and he looks a sound each-way bet in a very open race. 1.55 Cheltenham, Thursday - Come On Teddy

Come On Teddy merits serious consideration in the Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle. Noel Fehily is becoming an increasing force in jump racing with his owners' syndicates and came close to winning the EBF Final last Saturday with Riggs. Tom George has trained this seven year old very much with this race in mind, after he showed a smart turn of foot to see off On The Blind Side over this course and distance in December, and the runner up has certainly not let the form down since. His stable were not quite firing at their best when he was a slightly disappointing favourite in a qualifier for this race on his latest start, but he has had a good break since and has delighted connections in his preparatory work, including a spin under his syndicate manager last week. 2.30 Cheltenham, Thursday - Saint Calvados

Saint Calvados, beaten a neck by Min in this race 12 months ago, is just preferred to the strongly fancied Mister Fisher in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase. Harry Whittington was tempted to dip his stable star's toe in the deep end and head for the Gold Cup, but decided last month to have another try back over this trip and he reports him in top nick for what looks another very open race. A real lover of Cheltenham, Saint Calvados did not stop improving last season, and suggested he might give Frodon a race turning for home in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day, until lack of a previous outing this term found him out and he faded to finish fourth. He was again travelling well when he capsized in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase at Sandown on his only subsequent start, but he took that setback in his stride, and has schooled very well since. His performance last season gives him a real chance to be in the firing line again here, and he looks well worth an each-way investment. 4.15 Cheltenham, Thursday - Martello Sky

Martello Sky is on a real upward curve and her large two figure price looks too big in the Parnell Properties Mares Novices Hurdle. Lucy Wadham's mare has won three of her four starts this season, and produced a good effort to beat subsequent winner Marada at Market Rasen on her latest start. Her previous principal victim, Allavina has won twice since her defeat at Fakenham, and the wadham team are confident she has improved again. 4.50 Cheltenham, Thursday - Plan Of Attack

Plan Of Attack will enjoy the decent ground and is fancied to build on her creditable fourth in this race 12 months ago, in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup. His three performances this campaign are a shell of what he produced last season, but he is now fitted with blinkers for the first time, and will be well suited by the prevailing good ground.

1.20 Cheltenham, Friday - Tritonic

Tritonic has looked the real deal in landing his two races over timber in great style at Ascot and Kempton, and he is well fancied to extend his unbeaten run to three in the Grade 1 JCB Triumph Hurdle. Alan King has been very pleased with work since his trip to the latter course, and with the ground in his favour, this smart performer from the flat may have too much speed for the strong challenge from across the Irish Sea. 2.30 Cheltenham, Friday - Vanillier

Vanillier has slipped down the rankings a bit after his poor run at Leopardstown last month, but he is back in very good form and is expected to bounce back in the Grade 1 Albert Bartklett. The son of Martaline produced three very solid performances at a high level prior to that outing, and the ever shrewd Gavin Cromwell team believe he will run a big race here at rewarding odds, if he copes with the drying ground. 3.05 Cheltenham, Friday - Champ

Champ, the star staying novice chaser last season, can give Nicky Henderson his third Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Festival on Friday. Despite his remarkable win in the RSA here 12 months, there were plenty of questions remaining over the nine year old's ability to play his part in this year's renewal of the Blue Riband. It was not until last month that he reappeared after undergoing wind surgery, and that was only over two miles. He ran a blinder however, to chase home Sceau Royal, and everything has gone well since. Hopefully Nico de Boinville will be able to get him settled on this return to a longer trip, and if he can, Champ will want plenty of beating. Paul Nichollas also has King George winner Frodon in great nick, and he looks solid each-way material. 4.50 Cheltenham, Friday - Galopin Des Champs