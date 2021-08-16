Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including Sacred in the Hungerford Stakes.

ARATUS can make it three wins from four starts in the Betvictor Handicap at Newbury on Saturday. Clive Cox has had to adopt a patient policy with the three year old, but he has yet to disappoint on the racecourse with a debut second to Oo De Lally here just under a year ago, and subsequent wins over the useful Ilza’Eem at Kempton and a very easy comeback success in an admittedly weak race at Doncaster. That success suggests the wind surgery undertaken during his break worked, and as long as the ground stays good or faster, he should want plenty of beating on this step up in class.

SACRED is in good form and looks worth an each-way interest in the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes. William Haggas could not resist the temptation to run this high class sprint juvenile in the 1000 Guineas after she beat the well touted Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at the Newmarket April meeting back in April. She looked at one stage as though she might take a hand in the finish before she faded in the closing stages to behind Mother Earth and her old rival Saffron Beach. This is a very tough ask for her return to action after a lengthy break, but the seven here will suit her well, and she gets weight from each of her ten rivals.

CAMELOT TALES can make a successful return to a mile and a quarter in the Mettal.UK Handicap. A ready winner over this trip at Ayr, he was fancied to follow up on his step up to 12 furlongs at Ascot last time, but pulled too hard and finished a disappointing third behind Southern Voyage. With just six outings behind him, the Simon Crisford team believe Camelot Tales is open to further improvement, and the shorter trip should allow him to settle better this time.

Weekend Best Bets - Saturday 14th August

MASEKELA looks to have found a good opportunity to land a second success of his career in the Listed Denford Stakes. Andrew Balding has enjoyed a fantastic season so far and his two year olds have performed really well. This son of El Kabeir was one of the rare disappointments when failing to build on his debut win on his second start at Royal Ascot, but he bounced back with a close second in the group 2 at the Newmarket July meeting, and a repeat of that, should see him go one better here.

James Ferguson's FIRST FOLIO can see off old rival Jumby in the Download The Mansionbet Handicap at Newmarket. The pair met in a competitive three year old handicap on the Rowley course back in the Spring and Jumby came out on top, but First Folio has improved since and won a valuable event in good style at York in June. Although well beaten in The Stewards Sprint a couple of weeks ago, the ground was very testing and the prevailing surface should suit him much better here.

Sir Michael Stoute's DEGREE was only narrowly seen off when third to Riknnah on her latest start at Lingfield, and she looks capable of overcoming her subsequent ten week absence in the Follow Mansionbet This Betstival Season Fillies Handicap. With just three outings behind her, she looks the least exposed in this field, and she is reported in good form for this return.

BLACKBERRY returned to her best juvenile form to land a comfortable first win as a three year old at York last month and she can follow up in the Visit Attheraces.com Handicap at Doncaster. She beat the admirably consistent Noorban on the Knavesmire with a fair bit in hand, and should be able to see off the Cox-trained pair Get It and First Edition, who are both expected to go well.