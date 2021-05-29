Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend preview

RIVER NYMPH – 3.30 Haydock

River Nymph could prove the value each-way bet on his step up to Group 3 company in the Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes over seven furlongs at Haydock on Saturday. A progressive sort last season, he emerged as a leading fancy for the Lincoln towards the end of the winter but was given a disadvantageous draw and failed then failed to see out the mile after figuring prominently for most of the race. However, he put things right on his return to this trip at Ascot three weeks ago where he showed a smart turn of foot to win the Victoria Cup. Despite a drying forecast, underfoot conditions should still provide him with his desired surface and with one or two of the higher rated horses in the race having questions to answer, he should again prove hard to beat.

KING'S LYNN – 2.20 Haydock

It may pay to take the chance that King's Lynn can reverse recent Chester form with El Astronaute in the listed Betway Achilles Stakes. Arguably the least exposed runner in this field, Andrew Balding's speedster did well to get within three-quarters-of-a-length of John Quinn's battle-hardened performer, who held the vital inside rail throughout the five furlong dash. King's Lynn was closing on the winner late on and even though he is now worse off at the weights, looks open to further improvement and has taken the race well. QUICKTHORN – 1.15 Haydock

Quickthorn can kick-off the afternoon on the right note for Oisin Murphy in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap. Hughie Morrison's lightly-raced four-year-old beat a useful type in Maiden Castle first time up last season and looks to go well fresh. The fact that he has been gelded since we last saw him is another plus. RYAN’S PARTY – 3.10 Beverley

Ryan's Party has been working nicely and should see off his Hamilton conqueror Tipperary Sunset in the Bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes at Beverley. Kevin Ryan's juvenile was made favourite to win at the Scottish course but seemed to need the experience more than his rival and was seen off readily by a length. Both should come on for the outing, but in receipt of 4lbs this time, the selection is taken to come out on top. SUNSET SALUTE – 2.05 Chester

Sunset Salute, a stablemate of King's Lynn, can step up on his debut effort in the tote+ At tote.co.uk Novice Stakes at Chester. Andrew Balding has a good record in this type of race on the Roodee and this son of Twilight Son can be expected to know much more of what is required after running on well to finish an eye-catching fourth to Super Over on his debut at Kempton ten days ago. DREAMWEAVER – 3.50 Chester

The consistent Dreamweaver stuck on well to finish a solid second on his reappearance at Salisbury last month and looks worth another chance in the Mental Health UK Handicap. This will be his first attempt over further than a mile-and-a-half and he gives the impression that the step up in distance will pose no problems. His trainer Ed Walker is in cracking form at present.

FLINTEUR SACRE – 5.42 Uttoxeter Sunday

There was a time back in the autumn when a good number of the Nicky Henderson team believed that Flinteur Sacre might emulate his illustrious sibling Sprinter Sacre and run a big race in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. Unfortunately Flinteur did not agree. His decision to cock a deaf one to Nico de Boinville's calls for restraint from the saddle and instead, adopt a running style of completely over-the-top exuberance, saw him disappoint on his first two outings over timber, especially the second attempt at Doncaster. However, there was some cause for mild optimism when he settled much better to finish fourth on his latest start at Kempton and it could well be that he will finally reach something very mildly approaching his potential when he tackles the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter on Sunday. He has been given a very low rating of 109 and there have not been too many Henderson-trained aspirants racing off such a mark for a handicap debut over the past 20 yearss, let alone one who is so well bred. FRENCH CRUSADER – 3.07 Kelso