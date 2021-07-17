Catching Pigeons gossip and tips ahead of weekend's racing action

Our gallops insider is back with the tips from some of the leading training centres, including William Haggas' Ready To Venture - the day's best bet on Saturday.

READY TO VENTURE - 4.10 Newbury

Ready To Venture should take plenty of beating in the Whitsbury Manor Stud Fillies Handicap at Newbury on Saturday. A comfortable winner over Encounter Order and last weekend's Bunbury Cup runner up Fundamental on the second of her two outings last season, she began this term with a solid third to the high class Creative Flair at Ascot before finding the ground too soft in the Oaks Trial at the Goodwood May Meeting. William Haggas has given her plenty of time to recover from that outing, and she looks nicely handicapped here with a rating of 93. INCOME - 3.40 Newbury

Income merits each-way consideration in the Weatherbys Super Sprint. Richard Hughes has some promising juveniles for the weeks and months ahead, and Income showed plenty of promise on his debut at Nottingham before probably finding his latest race nine days later at Goodwood coming a bit quick. Hughes has booked his old chum Jamie Spencer for the ride, and it will come as no surprise to see this speedy sort involved in the finish.

METHOD - 3.00 Newbury

Method should go well at a big price in the Bet365 Hackwood Stakes. Martyn Meade's three year old has not won since he took the Rose Bowl at this meeting 12 months ago, and was never in contention behind Starman in the July Cup last weekend. But this is a much less daunting opportunity, and he has a sound chance based on his encouraging comeback effort behind Rohaan at Haydock in May. He has come out of the trip to Newmarket well, and this flat track (and easier race) may suit him better than the more undulating July course. JUST HUBERT - 2.25 Newbury

Just Hubert looks worth an each-way interest in the Bahrain Turf Series Handicap over two miles. A very useful stayer on his day and the winner of the Goodwood Stakes last season, he had to some from too far off the pace when down the field in both the Ascot Stakes and Northumberland Plate on his last two starts. William Muir and Chris Grassick have decided to stick the cheekpieces on for the first time to sharpen him up and he looks worth taking a chance on in what is a less competitive event.

ROUGE ET NOIR - 1.40 Newmarket

Charlie Fellowe's Rouge Et Noir can see off the fancied Annie's Song in the opening Lettergold Fillies Restricted Novice Stakes at Newmarket. There was plenty to like about her debut effort behind Melodramatica at Lingfield last month, and she is expected to step up on the performance here, after some very solid subsequent homework. WILLOW - 3.25 Curragh

Snowfall is a very short price to win her second Classic of the season in the Group1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh, but there is room for each-way investments, and we can pass on a good whisper for her stablemate Willow after her recent confidence boosting win in a Listed event at Naas. She flopped badly in the Oaks at Epsom on her previous start, but there is a suspicion that this impeccably bred daughter of American Pharaoh may go at least someway to emulating her dam Peeping Fawn, who improved prodigiously during the mid-point of her three year old campaign. Willow has been working nicely and should give Seamie Heffernan a good ride on a course which should suit her better than Epsom.

FAST AND LOOSE - 7.50 Haydock

Kevin Ryan's juveniles are always worth a look when he sends them to Haydock and Fast And Loose should give likely favourite Albahy plenty to think about in the Novice Stakes on Saturday evening. By No Nay Never out of Madame Valentine, he is a half brother to the very useful sprint handicapper Pipers Note, and has been moving well in his preparatory homework. HOOPER - 2.05 Market Rasen

Hooper has done his bit to help Nicky Henderson’s very sound start to the season, and he should go close on his stiffest task to date In the Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen. Something of a disappointment for most of last season, the quality of his performances have really stepped up since the ground has dried. Talented 7lb claiming conditional Ben Ffrench Davis has also played his part on his last three outings, and the result has been a winning sequence of five. Underfoot conditions should be ideal here with sunny weather forecast, and his recent form at home suggests he has not stopped improving. FIRE AWAY - 2.40 Market Rasen