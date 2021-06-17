Royal Ascot gossip: Gallop news and whispers

Our top gossip column is back and expecting Oisin Murphy to strike in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes on day four of Royal Ascot.

2.30 Thursday - Instinctive Mood

INSTINCTIVE MOOD looks a solid each-way investment in a very open Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Clive Cox has a very good record in the juvenile events at Royal Ascot and this son of Showcasing was pencilled in as a possible for the meeting even before his comfortable debut win over Poderoso at Bath last month. The runner-up is a pretty fair yardstick to judge the form, despite his subsequent below par effort at Lingfield, and the smart turn of foot both at home and on the course suggests the selection is ready for the step up in class. 5.35 Thursday - Francesco Guardi

James Ferguson won the big handicap of the weekend at York last weekend and could figure again with FRANCESCO GUARDI in the King George VI Handicap. Although he heads here with something to prove after pulling too hard on his comeback at Newmarket, the son of Frankel should settle better with that outing under his belt and the best of his juvenile form suggests he is reasonably weighted.

2.30 Friday - Flotus

FLOTUS could not have been more impressive when she quickened clear of what looked a decent field on her debut at Goodwood 27 days ago, and she is just preferred to Andrew Balding's highly rated Sandrine in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday. The Simon and Ed Crisford team have long held the view they have some very good two year olds this year, and this filly underlined the point, along with an impressive debut winner at Thirsk on Tuesday. Flotus handled the easy ground well at the Sussex course, and should be able to handle even softer conditions if the forecast rain materialises.

5.35 Friday - Quickthorn

QUICKTHORN can overcome a hefty rise in his rating in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. Hughie Morrison has a very good record in the middle distance handicaps at this meeting, and could not have asked for a better performance from this unexposed four year old at Haydock on his reappearance 20 days ago. Held up early on, he travelled strongly all the way up the straight and forged clear in the closing stages for an eight and a half length win. The handicapper has raised him 13bs for that success, but being a son of Nathaniel, he should improve again for the outing. 3.40 Friday - Suesa

There have not been too many heading across the Channel from France this week, but SUESA tries her luck, and she can make it five out of five in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. This is by far her toughest task of the quintet, but she has shown she has class and the ability to quicken, and the ground would appear to be turning in her favour.

Download the Sporting Life app

6.10 Friday - Equality

EQUALITY has been improving with racing and should go well for Charlie Hills in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap. A close second to the more experienced Crimson Sand on her reappearance at Lingfieldin April, she fairly hosed up on her latest attempt at Wolverhampton. Much more will be required here, but this race has been a target for a while, and her preparation has gone very well.

2.30 Saturday - Masekela

MASEKELA can kick off the final day of the meeting on just the right note for Andrew Balding in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday. The Kingsclere trainer made a flying start to the five day Festival when landing the Coventry Stakes with Berkshire Sapphire, and there is plenty of confidence behind this son of El Kabeir, who impressed on his debut at Goodwood last month. His subsequent work suggests he has come on for the run, and the fact the victory was achieved on easy ground, may stand him in good stead given the weather forecast. 3.40 Saturday - Ilaraab

ILARAAB has come a long way since landing his first handicap at Beverley last August and he can show he has the ability to cope at the highest level with victory in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes. William Haggas will be delighted with the ease in the ground for the son of Wootton Bassett, who ran out a most emphatic winner of a handicap at the York May meeting on his reappearance. His subsequent work suggests that he will not be out of place against the likes of the well fancied Broome, Japan and Logician, and hopes are high he can make it six in a row. 6.10 Saturday - Stag Horn

STAG HORN has developed into a very smart stayer and he looks the value bet in the Queen Alexandra Stakes. Ground conditions are likely to be very testing for this marathon, but Stag Horn has shown his ability on several occasions, including a win over two and a quarter miles in the soft at Pontefract. This will take a deal more winning, but he looks open to more improvement, and will be sharper for his comeback run here seven weeks ago. 5.00 Saturday - Punchbowl Flyer

PUNCHBOWL FLYER is in a rich vein of form and he can defy a 5lb penalty in the Wokingham Stakes. Eve Johnson Houghton will be another trainer looking skyward and hoping the ground will continue to ease as the meeting nears its conclusion. The son of Dream Ahead is on a hat-trick after two wins on an easy surface, and two of his three successes last term came in the deep mud. 7.05 Haydock Saturday - Baikal