Catching Pigeons: Gossip and tips from the gallops

Our gallops watcher is back to round up all the fancied horses running this weekend, featuring Nicky Henderson's Burrows Edge.

Burrows Edge (2.40 Kempton)

Burrows Edge is fancied to make a winning return to timber in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. Nicky Henderson has a fair record in this popular handicap, and it would not be the first time he has won the race with a horse returning to the smaller obstacles after failing to complete over fences. William Henry performed the trick when scoring two years ago. Burrows Edge might well have won had he not capsized at the tricky fourth last at Ludlow last month, but his hurdles form is very solid, and he produced one of his best performances when beaten only a neck by the useful Erick Le Rouge here just under a year ago. This will be only his eighth outing over hurdles, so he has scope to improve, and he looks nicely handicapped on that form. Never Adapt (3.45 Kempton)

Never Adapt ran a sound race when just in need of the run on his comeback at Cheltenham last month, and should also go close for Henderson on a very busy afternoon for the former champion trainer in the Download 32Red Casino App Handicap Hurdle. Le Breuil (3.00 Warwick)

Le Breuil can concede weight all round in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick. Ben Pauling had to endure a nightmare autumn and early winter season, but his team is in decent form now and Le Breuil looks capable of building on a very good first season over fences, which saw him win the 'four miler' at the Cheltenham Festival. At eight, he may not have stopped improving and looks solid each-way material with conditional Luca Morgan taking off a handy 7lbs. Whatmore (1.50 Warwick)

It may pay to take a chance with Whatmore in the Grade 2 McCoy Contractors 2020 Construction Novices' Chase. This looks a very competitive heat, and Whatmore would have to improve a little on his last two outings to see off some higher rated opponents. However, there were excuses for both those performances, and Henry Daly has high hopes for this gelding going forward. Prince Llewelyn (1.40 Wetherby)

Kim Bailey's Prince Llewelyn looks worth another chance in the Bet At racing.tv.com Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby. A very useful performer in bumpers last season, he was expected to run a big race on his debut at Ascot, but faded quickly in the straight after travelling very well. Ground conditions will suit him better here, but he has also undergone surgery on his breathing, and a much improved display is expected. Katpoli (2.15 Wetherby)

Katpoli, an impressive winner at Southwell on his previous start, ruined his chance at Taunton last time by jumping to the left, and will appreciate the return to an anti-clockwise course in the Wetherbyracing.co.uk Handicap Chase. The youngest runner in this field, there still looks to be plenty to come from him, and Dr Richard Newland looks to have found an ideal race for a confidence boosting win. Maridadi (3.55 Wetherby)

Hughie Morrison could not have his small team of jumpers in better form and Maridadi can continue the good run of form with victory in the Racing TV on SKY 426 Bumper. There was plenty to like about her debut effort behind Midnight Ginger in a similar event to this at Newbury 24 days ago, and the experience gleaned from that performance should help her see off the promising Storm Force One and Harry Whittington's interesting newcomer She'soneofourown. Cwynar (12.15 Lingfield)