Catching Pigeons: Gossip and tips from the gallops

Racing
Latest tips from around the major training centres
Catching Pigeons · Columnist
Last Updated
13:07 · January 10, 2020 · 3 min read

Our gallops watcher is back to round up all the fancied horses running this weekend, featuring Nicky Henderson's Burrows Edge.

Burrows Edge (2.40 Kempton)

7
Burrows Edge24
711-4OR: 132BFD
5/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
Last RunWatch last race

Burrows Edge is fancied to make a winning return to timber in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. Nicky Henderson has a fair record in this popular handicap, and it would not be the first time he has won the race with a horse returning to the smaller obstacles after failing to complete over fences. William Henry performed the trick when scoring two years ago. Burrows Edge might well have won had he not capsized at the tricky fourth last at Ludlow last month, but his hurdles form is very solid, and he produced one of his best performances when beaten only a neck by the useful Erick Le Rouge here just under a year ago. This will be only his eighth outing over hurdles, so he has scope to improve, and he looks nicely handicapped on that form.

Never Adapt (3.45 Kempton)

3
Never Adapth29
511-8OR: 130BFD
5/4
T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty
Last RunWatch last race

Never Adapt ran a sound race when just in need of the run on his comeback at Cheltenham last month, and should also go close for Henderson on a very busy afternoon for the former champion trainer in the Download 32Red Casino App Handicap Hurdle.

Le Breuil (3.00 Warwick)

1
Le Breuil35
811-12OR: 148C
8/1
T: B PaulingJ: Luca Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Le Breuil can concede weight all round in the McCoy Contractors Civil Engineering Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick. Ben Pauling had to endure a nightmare autumn and early winter season, but his team is in decent form now and Le Breuil looks capable of building on a very good first season over fences, which saw him win the 'four miler' at the Cheltenham Festival. At eight, he may not have stopped improving and looks solid each-way material with conditional Luca Morgan taking off a handy 7lbs.

Whatmore (1.50 Warwick)

6
Whatmore38
811-0OR: 139C
9/1
T: H D DalyJ: R Johnson
Last RunWatch last race

It may pay to take a chance with Whatmore in the Grade 2 McCoy Contractors 2020 Construction Novices' Chase. This looks a very competitive heat, and Whatmore would have to improve a little on his last two outings to see off some higher rated opponents. However, there were excuses for both those performances, and Henry Daly has high hopes for this gelding going forward.

Prince Llewelyn (1.40 Wetherby)

5
Prince Llywelynt149
611-2OR: -C
9/4
T: K C BaileyJ: B S Hughes
Last RunWatch last race

Kim Bailey's Prince Llewelyn looks worth another chance in the Bet At racing.tv.com Novices' Hurdle at Wetherby. A very useful performer in bumpers last season, he was expected to run a big race on his debut at Ascot, but faded quickly in the straight after travelling very well. Ground conditions will suit him better here, but he has also undergone surgery on his breathing, and a much improved display is expected.

Katpoli (2.15 Wetherby)

3
Katpolit30
511-3OR: 134BF
9/4
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race

Katpoli, an impressive winner at Southwell on his previous start, ruined his chance at Taunton last time by jumping to the left, and will appreciate the return to an anti-clockwise course in the Wetherbyracing.co.uk Handicap Chase. The youngest runner in this field, there still looks to be plenty to come from him, and Dr Richard Newland looks to have found an ideal race for a confidence boosting win.

Maridadi (3.55 Wetherby)

5
Maridadi24
410-10OR: -
5/2
T: H MorrisonJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
Last RunWatch last race

Hughie Morrison could not have his small team of jumpers in better form and Maridadi can continue the good run of form with victory in the Racing TV on SKY 426 Bumper. There was plenty to like about her debut effort behind Midnight Ginger in a similar event to this at Newbury 24 days ago, and the experience gleaned from that performance should help her see off the promising Storm Force One and Harry Whittington's interesting newcomer She'soneofourown.

Cwynar (12.15 Lingfield)

6
6
Cwynar100
59-5OR: 58
4/1
T: A M BaldingJ: David Probert
Last RunWatch last race

Cwynar can kick off the day's sport with victory in the Bombadier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap at Lingfield. Andrew Balding was delighted when this former Rebecca Curtis-trained five year old made a winning start to her career at Kingsclere 100 days ago, and will be equally pleased how well the race has worked out. Both the second and Third have won since and the fourth has won three. Although she has to overcome a three month absence, she looks open to plenty of improvement and may still be in front of the handicapper.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

