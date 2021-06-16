Royal Ascot preview: Catching Pigeons gossip and tips column

Our top gossip column is back and expecting Oisin Murphy to strike in the Royal Hunt Cup on day two of Royal Ascot.
QUICK SUZY is just preferred to Get Ahead in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday. This affords Gavin Cromwell the opportunity to land a unique treble of two of the big staying prizes at the Cheltenham Festival and a five furlong dash at Royal Ascot.
The selection has shown sufficient speed in her three outings across the water to suggest she can play a lead role here and will appreciate the step back to the minimum trip after just running out of petrol over six at Naas on her latest start. She is reported in good form and could get a handy lead along on the stands' side from the Wesley Ward's representative Twilight Gleaming.
MATHEW FLINDERS should go well at a decent price in the Royal Hunt Cup. Ed Walker has his team in great form at present and this representative has always looked to have the potential to win a top handicap, and will appreciate the return to a straight mile after running below expectations at York last time. Oisin Murphy, who knows him well takes over in the saddle and he is given a narrow vote over Michael Dods' ultra consistent performer Brunch.
INSTINCTIVE MOOD looks a solid each-way investment in a very open Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday.
Clive Cox has a very good record in the juvenile events at Royal Ascot and this son of Showcasing was pencilled in as a possible for the meeting even before his comfortable debut win over Poderoso at Bath last month.
The runner-up is a pretty fair yardstick to judge the form, despite his subsequent below par effort at Lingfield, and the smart turn of foot both at home and on the course suggests the selection is ready for the step up in class.
James Ferguson won the big handicap of the weekend at York last weekend and could figure again with FRANCESCO GUARDI in the King George VI Handicap.
Although he heads here with something to prove after pulling too hard on his comeback at Newmarket, the son of Frankel should settle better with that outing under his belt and the best of his juvenile form suggests he is reasonably weighted.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.