Royal Ascot preview: Catching Pigeons gossip and tips column

Our top gossip column is back and expecting Oisin Murphy to strike in the Royal Hunt Cup on day two of Royal Ascot.

2.30 Wednesday - Quick Suzy

QUICK SUZY is just preferred to Get Ahead in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday. This affords Gavin Cromwell the opportunity to land a unique treble of two of the big staying prizes at the Cheltenham Festival and a five furlong dash at Royal Ascot. The selection has shown sufficient speed in her three outings across the water to suggest she can play a lead role here and will appreciate the step back to the minimum trip after just running out of petrol over six at Naas on her latest start. She is reported in good form and could get a handy lead along on the stands' side from the Wesley Ward's representative Twilight Gleaming.

Money Back as Cash with Sky Bet

5.00 Wednesday - Matthew Flinders

MATHEW FLINDERS should go well at a decent price in the Royal Hunt Cup. Ed Walker has his team in great form at present and this representative has always looked to have the potential to win a top handicap, and will appreciate the return to a straight mile after running below expectations at York last time. Oisin Murphy, who knows him well takes over in the saddle and he is given a narrow vote over Michael Dods' ultra consistent performer Brunch. 2.30 Thursday - Instinctive Mood

INSTINCTIVE MOOD looks a solid each-way investment in a very open Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot on Thursday. Clive Cox has a very good record in the juvenile events at Royal Ascot and this son of Showcasing was pencilled in as a possible for the meeting even before his comfortable debut win over Poderoso at Bath last month. The runner-up is a pretty fair yardstick to judge the form, despite his subsequent below par effort at Lingfield, and the smart turn of foot both at home and on the course suggests the selection is ready for the step up in class. 5.35 Thursday - Francesco Guardi