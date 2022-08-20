Our gallops gossip column rounds up the best whispers from the training centres ahead of Sky Bet Ebor weekend.

Fonteyn - 2.05 Sandown

Fonteyn can show her appreciation for a step back to a mile in the Group 3 JRL Group Atalanta Stakes at Sandown on Saturday. The winner of a listed event at York on her second of three outings so far this term, she tackled ten furlongs and the French Oaks winner Nashwa in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, and, after meeting problems at the start and then running far too freely, ran a remarkable race to finish fourth The return to a shorter trip should help her to settle better, and, despite some smart and potentially smart opponents here, this drop in class should suit. The Foxes - 2.40 Sandown

The Foxes can maintain Andrew Balding's good record in the Group 3 Fasig-Tipton Night Of The Stars Solario Stakes. The Kingsclere trainer won this gateway to the top back-end juvenile races with South Seas in 2016 and went close with both his subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Kameko in 2019, and King Vega 12 months later. Balding has always thought highly of this son of Churchill, and he put his season firmly back on course after a well below par outing in the Chesham at Royal Ascot, when landing a good class novice at Glorious Goodwood. Connections are looking forward to returning him to pattern company, and the stiff seven furlongs should suit. Adjuvant - 2.25 York

Adjuvant could reward a speculative each-way investment in the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York. The three year old handicap over a mile and a half often gives vital clues to this race, and this year is no exception with Soulcombe, an unlucky fourth in the race heading this market, with the third and also a tad unlucky in running, Inverness also attracting some support. Adjuvant, in finishing eighth, has a bit of ground to make up, but he again met with some interference in delivering his challenge when coming from some way off the pace, and now has a decent pull at the weights with his two old rivals, with smart apprentice Callum Hutchinson taking off a very handy 5lb. Rousing Encore - 4.45 York

Rousing Encore has run two very good races over six furlongs on his last three starts, and may be worth taking a chance with on his return to the minimum trip in the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes. Richard Fahey's juvenile showed plenty of speeding before fading in the closing stages in both the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and a valuable sales event at Naas, after beating the useful Breege at Pontefract. He should give certain favourite Rocket Rodney plenty to think about in receipt of 3lb.

Euchan Glen - 3.35 York

Euchan Glen could possibly do with the forecast rain late tomorrow afternoon to arrive sooner, but he still looks likely to run a big race in the Sky Bet Ebor. Jim Goldie's evergreen nine year old was another to find traffic problems at Goodwood, and had he been given a trouble free passage in the straight, he might well have caught Trawlerman in what was a very competitive event. Clearly now on a workable mark for this ultra tough handicap, after carrying a stone more when unplaced 12 months ago, he looks sure to be in at the finish. Roman Dragon - 4.15 Chester

Roman Dragon has won three times over the Chester six furlongs and he can make it success number four in the Joan Calvert Brown Handicap. He found the Goodwood seven furlongs too much to handle after setting off to make all at the big meeting last month, and he faded badly in the final furlong, but back over his favourite strip of ground, he should again want plenty of beating. Tellus - 1.55 Chester

Tellus can take advantage of the 6lb he receives from Frankness in the British Stallion Studs Fillies Novice Stakes. There was plenty to like about his debut effort at Catterick 18 days ago, where he would have given the hot favourite Kyeema more to do had he not run green, met with a little bit of trouble in running, and lost a front shoe. The winner gave the form a big boost when landing the valuable nursery at York on Thursday. Nanga Parbat - 6.35 Chelmsford