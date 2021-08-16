Check out the best bets for the weekend from our top gossip column including a strong Wincanton fancy.

3.00 Wincanton - Cap Du Nord

Cap Du Nord looks the diamond bet in the 60th running of the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton on Saturday. Christian Williams has come a long way in a short time as a trainer and has done particularly well with staying chasers. Cap Du Nord showed plenty of ability in the division last season, winning an extended two mile six furlongs handicap at Newbury before producing very sound placed efforts in high-class handicaps at Kempton and Doncaster. He was also a very respectable fifth in the Bet365 at Sandown on the final day of the season. Although beaten a long way on his comeback at Chepstow a month ago, Williams is not hard on his horses at home, and he is sure to be a lot sharper for a race which the trainer looked a shade unlucky not to win 12 months ago with Kittys Light.

2.25 Wincanton - Wynn House

Alan King has sound chances at both Aintree and Wincanton and hopes are high Wynn House will see off the quietly fancied Belle de Maneche in an open-looking Richard Barber Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle at the latter venue. A consistent performer last season when she followed two wins in the autumn with a creditable fourth at Grade 2 level at Cheltenham, she is a stronger individual for her summer break and should handle the ever-drying ground. 12.40 Wincanton - Guy

Guy is another who seems at his most effective on a resilient surface and can step up on his promising second to Senior Citizen at Market Rasen last month in the opening NFU Mutual Yeovil Conditional Jockeys Handicap Chase. At just six years of ag he has the scope to move further north in the ratings as the season progresses and will get plenty of assistance from Josh Nailor, one of the most experienced riders in the race.

2.20 Aintree - Martello Sky

Martello Sky should go well at a decent price in the Betway Hurdle at Aintree. Lucy Wadham has high hopes for this daughter of Martaline, who improved throughout last season and ended the campaign with a Listed win in a mares' event at Cheltenham. She has already scooped a good prize this term with an emphatic success at Market Rasen on her comeback and the manner of victory suggests she should not be out of place in this higher class event. She has an advantage over some of her rivals with that previous outing under he belt and also has the benefit of the mares' allowance to further aid her cause. 1.08 Aintree - Pileon

Pileon looks worth an interest on his return to action in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Qualifier. A smart performer over the larger obstacles and beaten only a short-head by the very smart Indefatigable in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival two seasons ago, he showed no form over fences and hurdles last term, when, like most of the Philip Hobbs' team, he was out of sorts. His stable has made a very bright start to the autumn season however and he is back on a very winnable mark.

2.50 Aintree - Golden Whiskey

Evan Williams is sending out a steady stream of winners and Golden Whiskey should go close on his return to action in the Betway Supports Safer Gambling Week Handicap Chase. The same stable won this corresponding event two seasons ago and field a similar type with which to go to war this time around. A comfortable winner of a Ludlow handicap last term, his best effort came on his final start at Sandown in March where he failed by five-and-a-half lengths to concede the bang-in-form Five Star Getaway 25lbs. Although the winner won comfortably, the performance suggested Golden Whiskey had not stopped improving and he looks one to look out for this season, whatever he achieves here. 2.40 Doncaster - Deja

Deja has not shown any real form in Group and Listed races since he won the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last season but he has now dropped to a workable rating and looks worth a speculative each-way interest in the Virgin Bet November Handicap. Peter Chapple-Hyam has decided to put blinkers on the six-year-old for the first time and the soft ground will also be appreciated.

1.55 Ffos Las Sunday - Up For Parol

At Ffos Las on Sunday, Up For Parol can see off the challenge of Shakem Up'Arry in the Follow @Starsports Novices Limited Handicap Chase. The Jamie Snowden team were looking for a big run from this five-year-old in the Grade 2 Persian War Hurdle at Chepstow on his comeback last month and he shaped well until running out of steam from the second last. He steps back in trip to two miles for this chasing debut and his schooling has been sound.