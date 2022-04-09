Our top gossip column is back and expecting Emma Lavelle to enjoy a red-letter day in her training career at Aintree on Saturday.

5.15 Aintree - Eclair Surf

Connections were riding on the crest of a wave on Thursday when Eclair Surf avoided a "wipeout" and snuck into the bottom of the handicap for the Randox Grand National and their good fortune can continue when the progressive eight-year-old attempts to give his trainer Emma Lavelle a first success in the great race at Aintree on Saturday. There are some high-class performers at the top of the weights for the 2022 renewal with the likes of Delta Work, the strongly-fancied Any Second Now and last year's memorable winner Minella Times to name but three, but this second season novice can boast very good form in some high grade staying events this season, and the boundless stamina he has shown, along with his lightweight, should see give the more seasoned performers plenty to think about. His two best efforts came when he followed an easy win in the Warwick Classic Chase with a game defeat at Newcastle where he failed by only a length-and-a-quarter to concede 11lbs to subsequent very easy Scottish Grand National winner Win My Wings in the Eider. Those performances suggest he has a cracking each-way chance and his trainer reports he has done everything right at home since.

2.25 Aintree - Walking On Air

Nicky Henderson's ill-luck in having to scratch his entry Caribean Boy from the National was very disappointing for the former champion trainer but he can gain compensation with Walking On Air in the Grade 1 Betway Mersey Novices Hurdle. The Seven Barrows team would be the first to admit that this exciting five-year-old has to take a hefty jump from his debut win at Newbury 11 weeks ago to follow up here, but Henderson has always rated him among the very best of this season's novices. So with the likes of Constitution Hill, Jonbon and First Street among his possible work companions, his potential cannot be underestimated. He has fully recovered from the hiccup which kept him away from the Cheltenham Festival and the step up from two to two-and-a-half miles should suit.

1.00 Newcastle - Git Maker

Git Maker can make the long trip from Lambourn to Newcastle pay off with success in the Gainford Group Novices Hurdle. The winner of his first two outings over timber for Jamie Snowden, he was well fancied to complete the hat-trick in a handicap at Sandown but was found out by his lack of experience, a point underlined by the subsequent victories of the winner West To The Bridge, the second Fifty Ball and the fifth Kamaxos. This looks a considerable step down in class for his return to the novice grade and he should be able to defy his double penalty. 1.55 Bangor - Line Of Descent

Line Of Descent developed into a useful performer on the flat for Simon Crisford and looks nicely weighted for his third appearance over timber in the JCL Insurance Handicap Hurdle at Bangor. Now with Warren Greatrex, he has finished placed on his two outings so far over obstacles at Newbury and Hereford and is back in good form after a winter break.

4.30 Thirsk - Manisulu

Manasulu shaped well when unfancied on his only start as a juvenile at Wolverhampton last season and is expected to step up on that performance on his return to action in the Bet 10 Get 20 With Vickers.Bet Novice Stakes at Thirsk. The Kevin Ryan team think a bit of this son of Starspangledbanner who has done well during the winter and looks likely to start at a decent price. 12.55 Thirsk - Paddy Brunty

Ryan will be hoping his ambitiously-named newcomer Pride Of Yorkshire makes a pleasing debut in the Vickers.Bet Pay 8-Places On Grand National EBF Maiden Stakes at his local course but he may just need the experience and hopes are high the George Boughey-trained debutant Paddy Brunty will be sharp enough to make a winning racecourse bow. A half brother to listed juvenile winner Delizia, he should appreciate the cut in the ground and his trainer is extremely capable of readying one first time up. 7.30 Wolverhampton - Shadow Angel

It may pay to take a chance with the Joe Tuite-trained Shadow Angel in the AWC Mile Handicap at Wolverhampton. Although still a maiden after a dozen outings, the daughter of Dark Angel has shown the ability to win at this very low level and should appreciate the return to this trip after appearing not to see out the ten furlongs at Chelmsford on her latest start.