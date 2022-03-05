Our top gossip column is back with best bets across the weekend cards including a bumper fancy at Doncaster.

3.02 Newbury - Lord Baddesley

Lord Baddesley can succeed where stablemate Highway One O Two failed 12 months ago and win the Make Your Best Bet At BetVictor Handicap Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday. Both ran in the Betfair Hurdle over course and distance here prior to tackling this race, and the selection's performance in coming from a long way off the pace to finish three-and-three-quarter lengths fourth to Glory And Fortune three weeks ago, was the better performance. He races off the same mark in this much lower grade event and if he manages to settle, he should land a deserved second course success.

4.12 Newbury - Soldier Of Destiny

Soldier Of Destiny stepped up on his debut over fences to land an emphatic win at Ffos Las last time and looks the pick of the five-runner field in the BetVictor Play Pick 6 For Free Novices' Limited Handicap Chase. The feature of his win at the Welsh course was some bold, accurate jumping and if he can reproduce a similar effort in this better class event, he should take plenty of beating on a course which should again suit him very well. 4.47 Newbury - Samourai One

Lucy Wadham's highly-regarded Samourai One threw away a very good chance of winning when running green on his latest start at Warwick, and looks well worth another chance in the Visit Irish Store Sales With ITM Open NH Flat Race. 1.32 Kelso - Sholokjack

Sholokjack looks solid each-way value in the Grade 2 Bet365 Premier Novices Hurdle at Kelso. Dan Skelton took this prize 12 months ago with the high class My Drogo, and whilst his public form is not quite up to his illustrious stablemate's going into this renewal, Sholokjack has shown plenty of potential in landing his two hurdles in addition to an Irish point-to-point. This looks a very competitive event with each of his eight rivals reaching a pretty high standard, but Sholokjack rates one of the most unexposed and looks to be improving.

3.15 Kelso - Balko Saint

Balko Saint could go well at a big price in the Bet365 Morebattle Handicap Hurdle. This valuable event has attracted a good quality field which includes former Champion Hurdler Buveur D'Air and Metier, the winner of a valuable event at Lingfield last time. With the former on the comeback trail (but still expected to run a good race) Balko Saint, who has made the long journey north from deepest Devon to run here, is fancied to make his presence felt. He boasts solid form on both sides of the English Channel and produced a more than decent effort to win a Listed event at Kempton in the autumn, where he came home nicely clear of Tulin and the subsequent Lanzarote Hurdle winner Cobblers Dream. Although he has not run since tackling a similar event at Compiegne at the end of October, he can win off a lengthy break and seems to handle any ground. 2.40 Kelso - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet can show his appreciation for the fitting of blinkers for the first time in the Listed Bet365 Premier Chase. A high-quality performer as a novice hurdler and chaser, his profile has been littered with near-misses since his solitary Grade One win at Sandown two years ago and connections must be a trifle frustrated to say the least. However, it is interesting to note that he finished a cracking second to Allmankind in the Monet's Garden at Aintree in first time cheek pieces last October and if the blinkers have a similar galvansing effect, he should give likely favourite Espoir De Romay plenty to think about. Kim Bailey's star is on the comeback trail after a lengthy lay-off and might be vulnerable around this tricky course. 5.15 Doncaster - Spring Meadow

Spring Meadow, a half brother to smart chaser Vienna Court, looks to have found a good opening in the Virgin Bet Open NH Flat Race at Doncaster. Made favourite for his debut effort at Ffos Las, he could only finish fourth in what looked a good class event but will be sharper for the outing and this looks a slightly less demanding race.

2.34 Lingfield - Obsidian Knight