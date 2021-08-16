Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets including Kempton, Ascot & Haydock

Our top gossip column returns and fancies Clive Cox to enjoy a good day on Saturday - including with Supremacy in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

2.05 Kempton - Wings Of War

Wings Of War is on great terms with himself and is fancied to double his career tally in the Unibet 3 Boosts A Day Sirenia Stakes at Kempton. The Clive Cox team have always held out high hopes of winning a valuable race with this son of Dark Angel and went perilously close to achieving the ambition when he finished third to Ever Given in the Premier Yearling Sales Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival. Poorly drawn, he might well have won had he not lost valuable ground by hanging left in the closing stages and looks well worth another chance in his bid to add to his comfortable win at Nottingham on his second start back in July.

2.40 Kempton - Hamish

Hamish was forced to miss his date in the Sky Bet Ebor at York because of the fast ground but is now re-routed to the Group 3 Unibet September Stakes for his all-weather debut. William Haggas' charge should be fit and able enough to give likely favourite Hukum plenty to think about on his way to fulfilling some further big race engagements during the last quarter of the season. 3.15 Kempton - Fantasy Believer

Fantasy Believer has developed into something of a course specialist and is fancied to play a leading role in the Unibet London Series Final Handicap. This sharp mile seems to suit the four-year-old well, and this marks his first return to the course since his remarkable win here in mid-April. Despite losing some six lengths at the start, he made up the lost leeway and stormed home for a third course win. Although he has failed to win in six subsequent attempts on the turf, he has enjoyed a seven-week break, and has been freshened up for a race which has clearly been targeted. 3.30 Haydock - Supremacy

Supremacy should also run a big race for the in-form Cox team in the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The Beechdown trainer enjoyed a fantastic first season with this son of Mehmas, who ended the campaign as the leading sprint juvenile after brilliant wins in the Richmond at Goodwood and the Middle Park at Newmarket. Things have been far from straightforward this term however and he now has plenty to prove after a desperate run at Ascot on his return to action and another disappointing effort on his only subsequent start in the July Cup at Newmarket. Cox has dispensed with the blinkers fitted for the latter run, and he is convinced he now has Supremacy relaxed and back in very good form. If he transfers that to the racecourse, he should give his near-neighbour Starman, the champion sprinter elect and short priced favourite here, plenty to think about at an attractive price.

2.20 Haydock - Vino Victrix

Vino Victrix looks worth an interest as he seeks a hat-trick in the My Odds Boost on Betfair Handicap. Hughie Morrison has adopted his usual patient strategy with this three-year-old, who has progressed steadily during the course of the campaign and has won good class events at both Sandown and Kempton. The victory at the former venue looks particularly good and he gives the impression he looks ready for this step up in class. 3.10 Ascot - Wahraan

Wahraan, another improving sort, looked a shade unlucky not to finish closer than fifth to Migration in a hot handicap at the York August meeting and has strong claims in the Lavazza Handicap at Ascot. A slip as he departed the stalls on the Knavesmire left him at the back of the field with plenty of ground to make rounding the home turn, a problem further compounded when he met trouble in delivering his challenge. He stuck on nicely in the closing stages however and gave the impression this step up in trip would suit. 3.45 Ascot - Ripp Orf