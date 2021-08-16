Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets including Doncaster, Chester and Leopardstown

Our top gossip column returns with a positive word for the Clive Cox-trained Instinctive Move in the nursery at Chester.

Boundless Power - 1.45 Doncaster

Boundless Power can enjoy a change of luck and win the Portland Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday. One of the biggest sprint handicaps in the calendar, this five and a half furlong dash looks as open as ever, but Boundless Power has been in very good form for most of the season, and should enjoy this galloping course. He was just found out by a slow start and, not for the first time this season, trouble in running, at Windsor last time. But he finished to very good effect, and with the ground still not riding on the preferred easy side, this extra half furlong should suit. He is nicely handicapped with several of the leading contenders here, and looks a reliable each-way investment.

Laneqash - 3.00 Doncaster

Laneqash, only just beaten in the Champagne Stakes at this meeting a year ago, can go one better in the Group 2 Cazoo Park Stakes. There was plenty to like about his belated comeback effort in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last month, when he went down by only a length to the strongly fancied Sacred in what looked a competitive event. He has taken the race well and has pleased connections since. Alounak - 2.00 Chester

Alounak has produced some very solid performances following a slow start in the first half of the season, and he looks set to double his tally since joining Balding in the Listed Tote Stand Cup at Chester. The winner in the mud of the Old Newton Cup at Haydock in July, he will be suited by the bit of cut in the ground, and comes here on the back of a cracking effort behind Sonnyboyliston in the Ebor at York last month. His trainer has a first class record on this course and he should cope well enough with the tight twists and turns.

Instinctive Move - 3.10 Chester

Instinctive Move can concede weight all round in the Clogau Nursery. Clive Cox had high hopes for this son of Showcasing after his debut win at Bath, but he disappointed on his next start at Sandown, and has not as yet reached the heights expected, though his close fourth to Flaming Rib in a very hot nursery was a move in the right direction. This looks a slightly less competitive event, and he remains in good form. Mobarhin - 5.50 Lingfield

Mobarhin can notch his first win in the Free Replays on Attheraces.com Handicap at Lingfield. Although quite well beaten on his three outings so far, he has run well and has given the impression that a step back to this trip will suit. The form of his second start has worked out very well and he should be sharper for most recent outing at Nottingham last month, his first for around nine weeks.

Glass Slippers - 2.55 Curragh

Kevin Ryan can follow up his Group 1 win with Emaraaty Ana last weekend with another top level prize courtesy of Glass Slippers in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday. The Hambleton trainer won this race last year with this highly talented five year old, who went on to finish an unlucky second in the Abbaye at Longchamp before his Breeders Cup success later the same month. The same plan of action is to be deployed this time around and Glass Slippers will be all the better for her comeback outing at Goodwood. She looks the value bet to beat the Nunthorpe winner Winter Power. Vino Victrix - 5.20 Musselburgh