Catching Pigeons gossip column: Weekend best bets including Ayr, Newbury & Plumpton

Our top gossip column returns with the weekend selections including an in-form sprinter for Michael Dods and a Nicky Henderson-trained juvenile hurdler.

Bague D'Or - 5.05 Newbury

Bague D'Or is in good form and is fancied to make it three from four this season in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Handicap at Newbury on Saturday. This looks the toughest assignment so far this term for Chris Wall's improving three-year-old, who made a winning return from a summer break when beating previous winner Saligo Bay by a comfortable two and three quarter lengths. Connections felt the selection would come on for that outing after his break and a 5lb hike in his rating may not be enough to stop him, despite the presence of Winterwatch and Melrose flop Imperial Sun.

Huddleton Mac - 1.40 Newbury

Huddleton Mac looks worth persevering with on his fourth attempt of the campaign in the Heatherwold Stud Handicap. Hughie Morrison has had his problems with this very promising juvenile during his second season, and he will be hoping a summer breathing operation will allow him to show his true potential. Although beaten five lengths into fifth behind Kettle Hill at Sandown eight days ago, he showed signs that the surgery may have helped, and the step back to seven furlongs to a mile may make him more tractable after he took a significant grip early on in that event.

King Of Clubs - 3.25 Newbury

King Of Clubs produced a fine finishing burst to come from well off the pace to pip subsequent Chester winner Victory Chime on the post at Sandown last time, and he looks another Morrison-trained three-year-old on the up. He looks open to further improvement, and is just preferred to fellow three-year-olds Aramaic and Injazati in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap.

Hurricane Ivor - 2.15 Newbury

Hurricane Ivor can see off in-form Tis Marvellous and Khaadem and make a successful step up to Group 3 company in the Dubai International Airport Trophy. William Haggas was a tad frustrated this fast progressing four-year-old could not win the valuable six furlong sprint at his beloved York August meeting, but he made no mistake in the Portland at Doncaster last weekend, finishing with a smart turn of foot to catch and pass the heavily backed Boundless Power close home. The ability to quicken in the closing stages over the shorter distances is a handy tool, and if he gets a truly-run race here, he will want plenty of beating.

Dream By Day - 4.35 Newbury

John Gosden's juveniles are really coming to the fore with the arrival of the autumn and Dream By Day should underline the point with a big run in the Sir David Sieff Novice Stakes (DIv II). Although he ran very green and hung in both directions on his debut behind strongly fancied stablemate Altraif at Kempton last month, he ran with a deal of promise and is expected to make a forward move from that performance in this very interesting race.

Wings Of War - 4.00 Newbury

Wings Of War did not look too at home on the all weather when well fancied at Kempton last time, and he looks worth another chance in the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes. Clive Cox's juvenile had previously done well to finish a close third to Ever Given from a poor draw in a valuable sales race at York, but still might have won had he not hung left across the course in the closing stages. This looks a very open race with questions to answer for many of the leading players, and Wings Of War, along with impressive Newmarket winner Manaccan, looks a solid each-way investment.

Hala Hala Athmani - 3.05 Ayr

Kevin Ryan is still banging in the juvenile winners and Hala Hala Athmani should run a big race on her step up to pattern company in the Group 3 Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Stakes at Ayr. A half sister to the yard's high-class speedster Hello Youmzain, she made short work of the opposition on her debut at Carlisle, and has given the impression at home that she is ready for the significant step up in grade.

Blackrod - 2.30 Ayr

Blackrod is very much a sprinter on the up and he looks well weighted to land his third win in a row in the Virgin Ayr Silver Cup. Michael Dods' three-year-old has won tough events at the Newmarket July and York Ebor Festivals since his promising second in a valuable three-year-old handicap at the latter course in June, and he would be 5lb worse off here had this event not been an early closer. Billy Garrity, who partnered him to his latest success in what was a five furlongs apprentices' event, takes his claim down a further 3lbs, and the return to the extra furlong here should also suit.

