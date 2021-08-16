Our top gossip column is back and expects Sam Thomas to enjoy a red-letter day in his training career at Cheltenham on Saturday.

2.15 Cheltenham - Al Dancer

Sam Thomas can land the most important success of his training career so far with Al Dancer in the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday. The Gold Cup-winning rider has made great strides since he moved to his current training base near Cardiff and has his team in great form at present. Al Dancer makes his first appearance for him here after doing sterling service under both codes for Nigel Twiston-Davies, which included a creditable third in this race 12 months ago. Thomas is lucky in the fact that this consistent performer is on his lowest mark since he began his chasing career, and like well fancied Lalor who debuts for Paul Nicholls in this race, his performance could benefit from the change of scenery. 3.55 Cheltenham - Code Named Lise

Code Named Lise showed some smart form in bumpers last season and should go close at a good price in the Stirrups Restaurant And Cocktail Bar Evesham Mares' Open NH Flat Race. This is an extremely difficult race to assess but Lucy Wadham thinks plenty of this five-year-old, who has undergone surgery to correct a breathing problem, and she is an most astute trainer of the female of the species!

2.50 Cheltenham - Optimise Prime

Optimise Prime looks the sort to build on his respectable form last season and merits each-way attention on his reappearance in the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle. Ben Pauling has not fought shy on stepping him up to three miles for his first appearance of the campaign and the extra distance should suit. 2.07 Uttoxeter - Shanty Alley

Shanty Alley, the mount of jockey-of-the-moment Brendan Powell, showed a high level of form in novice chases last season and should start his second campaign over the larger obstacles with a big run in the Hobgoblin IPA Handicap Chase. Ben Case's seven year old has to hump 12st 3lb on his seasonal comeback but he ran a cracker to finish third in a very competitive event on this course back in March and takes a step down in grade here. He looks the type to continue to improve this term.

12.15 Wetherby - Thunder Rock

Thunder Rock has been pleasing the Olly Murphy team and is fancied to foil the Case-trained Cobblers Dream in the opening Dransfield CIU Novices Hurdle at Wetherby. Although no match for Harry Fry's very highly-rated Might I at Newton Abbot last month, he had the third Triple Trade reasonably well beaten off, and he boosted the form with a close fourth in a well contested novice at Exeter on Wednesday. 3.10 Wetherby - First Impression

First Impression can add to his course win here on his penultimate start over timber just under a year ago in the racingtv.com/freemonth Handicap Hurdle. Although his flat form fell away during the summer after a bright start, he showed he was running back into form when second at Redcar last month and will get plenty of help here with jockeys' championship pacesetter Brian Hughes back on board.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Antiphon

Antiphon can make it third time lucky in the Coral Proud To Support British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton. A promising third to Forca Brasil in what has turned out to be a very hot event at Newmarket back in April, he may have just needed his only subsequent start when third to another well-regarded sort, Whoputfiftyinyou, at Kempton last month. He was made favourite that day and looks worth another chance. 2.55 Cheltenham Sunday - No Ordinary Joe