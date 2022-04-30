Our top gossip column is back with all the whispers from the gallops ahead of this weekend's Classic action at Newmarket.

3.00 Newmarket - Twilight Calls

Twilight Calls can confirm he is a pattern class sprinter with victory in the Group 3 Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Henry Candy has always hoped this son of his star speedster Twilight Son would improve with age and make the step up from handicap company to this higher grade and this looks the gelding's chance to show he has what it takes. A consistent performer in handicaps as a three-year-old, he suggested that he may have progressed during his winter break when comfortably landing a decent contest on his return here at the Craven Meeting. Although he has something to find on his fellow highly-rated Lambourn-trained opponents Came From The Dark and Tis Marvellous , he alone of the three has enjoyed the benefit of a previous outing and connections feel he has come on for it. 1.50 Newmarket - First Folio

James Ferguson has his team in great nick and the former French-trained First Folio should go well at a decent price in the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap. Some of the best three-year-old handicappers from last season are trying their luck here and First Folio was definitely among their number after landing a valuable event at York in June. Although he failed to add to that success, he ran a couple of sound races in defeat and looks reasonably weighted.

5.25 Newmarket - Ernie's Valentine

Ernie's Valentine showed he comes to hand readily when beating subsequent Group Two winner Wings of War on his racecourse bow last season and merits each-way consideration in the Betfair Weighed-In Podcast Handicap. He went on to win on the all weather at Chelmsford and Kempton, and, with his stable in good heart at present, should make his presence felt in a very open race. 1.35 Goodwood - Distant Light

Distant Light justified quiet stable confidence when hosing up in a little race at Lingfield last time and is fancied to follow up in the Levin Down Handicap at Goodwood. This represents a step up in class but the daughter of Fastnet Rock is on an upward curve and looks ready for the task. 2.05 Thirsk - Trais Fluors

Trais Fluors should go well for Mick Channon despite a disappointing draw in the Fitzdares Thirsk Hunt Cup. The West Ilsley trainer won this race 12 months ago with Storting and has this eight-year-old primed to follow up after a warm-up outing in the Spring Cup at Newbury two weeks ago. A winner of a good handicap at Sandown last season, he does not win too often but is back on a very good handicap mark and Silvestre De Souza, who won the Lincoln for Channon last month, has been booked to ride.

3.50 Punchestown - Epatante

Nicky Henderson disappointed some when he opted not to send Constitution Hill to Punchestown this season but does have bright prospects with Marie's Rock and Epatante in the Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Champion Hurdle. Preference is for the latter, who has been in tremendous form of late and very much back to her very best after a few hiccups last term. She fairly hosed up at Aintree on her latest start and the way she worked immediately before she left for her trip across the Irish Sea for this valuable prize, suggests she is the one they all have to beat. 3.40 Newmarket Sunday - Sandrine

Andrew Balding, trainer of Distant Light, saddles some interesting runners on Sunday with Sandrine leading the way in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas. One of the leading juvenile sprinters last season, there are some question marks about her ability to see out the mile on what will be her seasonal reappearance. However the Kingsclere team have been delighted, and not a little impressed, by her preparatory work for the first fillies' Classic and hopes are high she can trouble the leading market contenders. She looks well worth an each-way investment.

1.15 Newmarket Sunday - Syndicated

Syndicated should go well on his debut in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange British EBF Maiden Stakes. By Dubawi out of the Group Three winner J Wonder, he is a full-brother to smart performer Boccaccio and both he, and his dam, won first-time-up. This looks a tough first ask, but the Balding juveniles have made a very bright start to their season and whatever he achieves here, he is worth noting for the future. 4.50 Newmarket Sunday - Haymaker