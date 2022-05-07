Our top gossip column is back with all the whispers from the gallops ahead of this weekend's racing.

Luttrell Lad - 3.00 Haydock

Luttrell Lad is a fresh horse after missing the winter season, and he can see off the challenge of the classy Milkwood in the Pertemps Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock on Saturday. Philip Hobbs has always thought highly of this lightly raced gelding, and his victory at Worcester and subsequent placed efforts behind recent Punchestown winner and stablemate Camprond at Chepstow and the smart JPR One at Exeter in the first half of the campaign, give plenty of weight to that opinion. He will be sharper for his comeback run behind the well regarded Silent Revolution at Chepstow last month, and he looks nicely handicapped. Aratus - 4.05 Ascot

Aratus, unbeaten in three outings last season, can get back on track after his false start to the 2023 campaign in the Tote Victoria Cup at Ascot. Clive Cox won this famous old handicap last season, and seems determined to give himself the best chance of following up with River Nymph, his winner 12 months ago, and the very useful Dance Fever accompanying the selection to post for what looks an ultra competitive renewal. Both stablemates have plenty going for them, but Aratus will enjoy both the drying ground, and the return to handicapping after running much too freely in a three runner listed event on that return to action at Leicester last month. With just six outings behind him, he has plenty of scope for improvement, and he is an attractive each-way price.

Cox has bright prospects throughout the afternoon and should also go close with Tregony and promising two year old Redemption Time. Tregony - 4.40 Ascot

Tregony looked more than a shade unlucky on her comeback at Windsor and she looks worth an interest in the Ascot Dare To Dream Racing On Facebook Fillies Handicap. A prolific winner last season, she gave ample evidence she has continued to progress and would have finished closer than a length and a half fourth to Darlectable You had she not been continually denied a clear run in the closing stages. She will be sharper for the run. Redemption Time - 2.55 Ascot

Redemption Time can step up on his debut effort at Newbury and win the Jemima Holden Novice Stakes. There was plenty of stable confidence behind the son of Harry Angel at the Berkshire course, but he ran green and then drifted left across the course in the final furlong. Hopefully, he will have grasped more of what is required here, and he can see off the challenge of some well regarded newcomers. Juan De Montalban - 1.45 Ascot

Juan De Montalban should go well for Kevin Philippart De Foy in the Royal Ascot Local Schools Art Competition Handicap. There was a quiet whisper for this four year old on his debut for his current stable at Thirsk last month, and he ran respectably to finish fourth. Improvement is anticipated here, and rates a very respectable each-way investment. Uncle Dick - 3.20 Nottingham

Uncle Dick could never get in a blow when favourite for a mile handicap at Bath on his reappearance, and should be suited by the step up from a mile to ten furlongs in the Watch On Racing TV Handicap at Nottingham. Traffic problems when trying to make a forward move from the rear was one of his problems that day, but he also gave the distinct impression a more demanding test of stamina would aid his cause. Rogue Rocket - 6.35 Thirsk

Rogue Rocket produced a very solid first racecourse effort when fourth to Francesco Clemente in what looked a noteworthy Wood Ditton at Newmarket last month, and he looks to have found a good opportunity in the ABF Soldiers Charity Novice Stakes at Thirsk. His trainer Tom Clover is in good form at present, and he looks well enough drawn. Tamaroc Du Mathan - 3.25 Plumpton