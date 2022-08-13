Our top gossip column is back with selections for three meetings on Saturday including a strong fancy in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

3.35 Newbury - Tidal Flow

William Haggas, successful with Sacred in the corresponding race 12 months ago, can follow up with Tiber Flow in the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday. Winner of four of his six career starts to date, including a Listed event on this course in May, he finished a respectable eighth to Perfect Power in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time. That performance may have been a little under par, and it is interesting connections have dispensed with the cheekpieces here. He has enjoyed a decent break since and is expected to get back on track in what looks like a cracking renewal.

1.55 Newbury - Candle Of Hope

Candle Of Hope has looked a very good two-year-old in winning her first two outings and could prove the value bet to beat Victory Dance in the Listed Denford Stakes. Richard Hughes' filly won both races with plenty of authority on this course and at Thirsk, and the form looks solid enough. She deserves a crack at this level could well have the finishing kick to exploit any weaknesses in her well fancied Charlie Appleby-trained opponent. 1.30 Doncaster - Transfer Affection

Transfer Affection can beat her two rivals in the At The Races App Form Study Nursery at Doncaster. Placed on three of her four outings so far, she produced a solid effort in a valuable event on her debut in this sphere at Newmarket last time and the Kevin Ryan team are hoping the significant step up from six furlongs to a mile will see her land an overdue first win.

2.50 Ripon - Summerghand

Summerghand did not enjoy a traffic free passage when the field converged in the Stewards' Cup two weeks ago and did well to finish ninth after coming home well. He has been dropped again by the handicapper as a result of that performance and, given how well he ran in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on his previous start, merits serious consideration in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

8.50 Wolverhampton - Curtiz

Curtiz is a fresh horse after just two outings this season and looks worth an interest in the Attheraces App Form Study Handicap at Wolverhampton. A winner of three of his six starts last season, he showed little on his first two outings this term but back over a trip more or less his most effective, is expected to bounce back to form. 7.50 Wolverhampton - Appreciate

Appreciate could be nicely weighted for his return to the flat in the Cazoo Handicap. Milton Harris has placed him adeptly to win four in a row over hurdles this Summer, and the four year old has clearly progressed. If he can transfer that improvement to the level, he will prove hard to beat.

