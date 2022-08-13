Our top gossip column is back with selections for three meetings on Saturday including a strong fancy in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.
William Haggas, successful with Sacred in the corresponding race 12 months ago, can follow up with Tiber Flow in the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.
Winner of four of his six career starts to date, including a Listed event on this course in May, he finished a respectable eighth to Perfect Power in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last time. That performance may have been a little under par, and it is interesting connections have dispensed with the cheekpieces here. He has enjoyed a decent break since and is expected to get back on track in what looks like a cracking renewal.
Candle Of Hope has looked a very good two-year-old in winning her first two outings and could prove the value bet to beat Victory Dance in the Listed Denford Stakes. Richard Hughes' filly won both races with plenty of authority on this course and at Thirsk, and the form looks solid enough. She deserves a crack at this level could well have the finishing kick to exploit any weaknesses in her well fancied Charlie Appleby-trained opponent.
Transfer Affection can beat her two rivals in the At The Races App Form Study Nursery at Doncaster. Placed on three of her four outings so far, she produced a solid effort in a valuable event on her debut in this sphere at Newmarket last time and the Kevin Ryan team are hoping the significant step up from six furlongs to a mile will see her land an overdue first win.
Summerghand did not enjoy a traffic free passage when the field converged in the Stewards' Cup two weeks ago and did well to finish ninth after coming home well. He has been dropped again by the handicapper as a result of that performance and, given how well he ran in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot on his previous start, merits serious consideration in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
Curtiz is a fresh horse after just two outings this season and looks worth an interest in the Attheraces App Form Study Handicap at Wolverhampton. A winner of three of his six starts last season, he showed little on his first two outings this term but back over a trip more or less his most effective, is expected to bounce back to form.
Appreciate could be nicely weighted for his return to the flat in the Cazoo Handicap. Milton Harris has placed him adeptly to win four in a row over hurdles this Summer, and the four year old has clearly progressed. If he can transfer that improvement to the level, he will prove hard to beat.
Kimifive may not be quite the same horse who was narrowly beaten by Summerghand in the 2020 Stewards' Cu but it could pay to take a chance on him in the Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap. He has slipped 23lbs in the ratings since those heady times with Joe Tuit but it would come as no surprise to see Ian Williams conjure a revival on what will be his first appearance for the stable. The fact Rossa Ryan takes the ride is noteworthy, as is the addition of a hood for the first time.
Laura Morgan has a string of well fancied runners at Perth and one of the most interesting is Socialist Agenda in the Perthshire Pride Stone of Destiny Handicap Hurdle.
This looks a pretty competitive event as well as a valuable one for the time of year but the selection can boast some very useful form, most notably when winning another hot Scottish handicap at the big Musselburgh meeting in early February.
Although this is his first outing of the campaign, his trainer is well versed in getting horses ready and the fact that he wears cheek pieces with a tongue tie for the first time suggests they mean business.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.