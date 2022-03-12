Check out the latest whispers ahead of the weekend's action at Sandown and Wolverhampton with Nicky Henderson expected to have a welcome winner.

2.25 Sandown - Balco Coastal

Nicky Henderson can receive a timely confidence booster for his Cheltenham prospects with Balco Coastal in the Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday. The former champion trainer has long held the belief that the big meeting and one of its Grade One novice hurdles was a realistic target for what was one of his smartest bumper horses of last season, but he now firmly believes one of the most competitive handicaps of the campaign is the best option. A winner of his first two races over the smaller obstacles, he ran a sound race behind the smart North Lodge in a Grade Two at Cheltenham on Trials Day six weeks ago, but just failed to see out the two-and-a-half miles. He returns to the minimum trip here and his preparatory work has been of a very high order.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

1.50 Sandown - Our Jet

Our Jet can take advantage of the weight he receives from Knappers Hill and Surrey Quest in the Paddy Power National Hunt Novices Hurdle Final. This is always a very tough race to win and the 2022 renewal again looks very open with several multiple winners in the line-up. Dan Skelton is always a trainer to target a horse for a race some way before the event takes plac and the selection has looked a progressive sort in landing both his last two outings since undergoing a wind operation. The form of his latest success at Wetherby has been given a significant boost since by the runner-up Rafferty's Return and the handicapper has given him a sound chance here by keeping him on the same mark of 122. 3.16 Wolverhampton - Kilearn

Leading owner Ronnie Bartlett will also have his eyes firmly fixed on the Cheltenham Festival next week but in the meantime he has business on the Flat and hopes are high Killearn can set him on the right path to Prestbury Park by landing MansionBet Beaten By A Head Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton. Charlie Hills' three-year-old improved with racing in a light campaign on the level last season and is reported to have continued to progress during the winter.

2.05 Wolverhampton - Dance Fever

Dance Fever is no stranger to success on the all-weather and should go well at a decent price in the Mansionbet Lincoln Trial Handicap. Clive Cox aimed at some top-class handicaps after this son of Sir Prancelot won on his second attempt at Leicester last spring and he came close to landing the International Heritage Handicap at Ascot at the King George meeting in July. A recent outing at Southwell will have sharpened him up for this valuable even and he looks a solid each-way proposition in what looks sure to be a cracking race. 2.40 Wolverhampton - Highfield Princess

Highfield Princess made great strides throughout last season to become a genuine pattern race performer from an initial outing from a mark 83 on her comeback last May and she looks sure to go well in the Listed Mansionbet Lady Wulfruna Stakes. There was plenty to like about her return to action when third to Fauvette at Chelmsford last month and she is fancied to step up considerably on that performance here.

2.21 Lingfield - Aldhaja

Hills also sends his unbeaten Aldhaja to Lingfield for the Play Coral Novice Stakes and this comfortable winner of a similar event to this at Southwell is expected to give the likely favourite King Of Time plenty to think about. The form of his success looks solid enough - the runner-up finished placed to two subsequent Group winners on his only outings on the turf last summer - and he has progressed plenty from the run. 5.05 Warwick - Bold Reaction