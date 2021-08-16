Our top gossip column is back and expecting Paul Nicholls followers to enjoy a profitable day at Newbury on Saturday.

3.00 Newbury - Enrilo

Enrilo looks a solid each-way bet in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury on Saturday. The grand master when it comes to producing high class staying chasers, Paul Nicholls will no doubt feel there is unfinished business with this seven-year-old after his disqualification in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last season and will have him ready for this. Although the stewards' decision was justified that day, it should not disguise the fact that Enrilo ran a fabulous race and the experience gleaned from that tough handicap should now stand him in good stead for this even more demanding test. His ability to travel and jump are two of his greatest assets and if his trainer's belief that he has improved for his summer break is true, he should take plenty of beating. Kitty's Light, who was the principal sufferer at the Esher course and would have won but for the interference close home, also takes his chance but is now worse off at the weights and may just be disadvantaged by this slighter shorter trip. That said, a big run is still expected.

3.35 Newbury - Il Ridoto

Il Ridoto, a winner twice over hurdles twice in France last winter, is one of the more unexposed runners from the Nicholls' emporium in what is a very busy weekend for the champion trainer and is fancied to go well on his second start over British fences in the Watch Racing Free Online At Ladbrokes Handicap Chase. Despite an injury incurred during the race, the four-year-old shaped well on his only outing so far on this side of the Channel when a respectable third to War Lord at Newton Abbot last month. That form looks very solid. Both the winner, the second Witness Protection, and the only other runner, Rockstar Ronnie have all won their subsequent starts, and some of the more experienced performers here may struggle to cope with the four-year-old who receives weight from each of his 12 rivals. 1.50 Newbury - Lecale's Article

Lecale's Article has been given a chance by the assessor and should go close to emulating his course victory last season on his seasonal reappearance in the Get Your Ladbrokes 1 Free Bet Today Handicap Hurdle. His easy win in what was, admittedly, a below-par novice for Newbury, suggested there were good things to come from this smart ex-pointer, but he was a little disappointing on his two subsequent outings. Nicky Henderson has not lost faith in the seven-year-old however, and he has been working very well.

1.15 Newbury - Killer Clown

Killer Clown is just preferred to Nicholls' fancied Kapcorse and the Henderson-trained Dame De Companie in the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase. Emma Lavelle's gelding developed into a useful novice over fences last season, and ran one of his best races when third in a valuable handicap here in March. More is expected from the seven-year-old this term, and he has improved for his comeback effort in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree last month. He found everything happening too fast on that sharp track and this more galloping course and the step up in trip should suit. 12.40 Newbury - Mr Incredible

Henry De Bromhead has sent a potent squad across the Irish Sea to add his own lustre to a high-class meeting and he looks to have a fine chance of landing the Ladbrokes John Francome Novices Chase with the recent Naas winner Mr Incredible. He did well to justify short odds on what was his fencing bow after being hampered early on and also gave the impression this more demanding trip would be appreciated.

2.05 Newcastle - Aye Right

Aye Right will be sharper for his comeback run behind old rival Nuts Well at Kelso last month and should take all the bearing in the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle. This race is somewhat overshadowed by the Ladbrokes Trophy but this year's renewal looks a very interesting contest, and Aye Right will want plenty of beating if he can repeat his excellent effort in the Newbury feature 12 months ago when he chased home Cloth Cap. He knows his way around this course and is reported in good form. 1.22 Bangor - Gericault Roque

Gericault Roque is expected to step up on what was a decent, if light, first season for David Pipe and looks the answer to the very open Proactive Personnel Handicap Chase at Bangor. A winner of two of his three starts over timber, the Pipe team believe he is a stronger horse now and will benefit for his comeback effort behind Geryville at Wetherby last month. Lucy Wadham's Eclair de Guye is also reported in great heart and looks the danger. 2.32 Bangor - Stag Horn