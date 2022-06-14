Our top gossip column has all the whispers ahead of the first two days of Royal Ascot including a horse who could shake up Coroebus in the St James's Palace.

3.05 Tuesday - Rousing Encore

Rousing Encore, a half-brother to high-class performer Majestic Dawn, can see off a high quality field in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. This is a race where each-way options abound and Richard Fahey's juvenile looks the one best played to come out on top. The colt has improved with each of his three outings so far and the form of both his victories at Pontefract and Beverley looks very solid. Connections believe there is more to come and this stiff six furlongs will suit him very well. 5.35 Tuesday - Tasman Bay

Tasman Bay can take advantage of the 3lbs he receives from Majestic Dawn on his seasonal reappearance in the Listed Wolferton Stakes. Sir Mark Todd has always thought very highly of this good looking four-year-old and his confidence in his ability has been vindicated. Although he has only won once, he was placed on each of his five subsequent starts and kept some very high class company, which included running against the likes of Baaeed, Hurricane Lane, Alenquer and Dubai Honour. Gelded and now fully recovered from an injury which curtailed his autumn campaign, this drop from Group 2 company to Listed class looks a great pick for his return. In addition his stable have run into form at just the right time.

3.40 Tuesday - Nature Strip

Aussie superstar Nature Strip should take plenty of beating in the Group 1 Kings Stand Stakes. Accompanied by his trainer Chris Waller, they have been a popular addition to the Royal Ascot build up in Lambourn and there is certainly no shortage of confidence behind the Antipodean raider for the five furlong dash. Nature Strip has pleased Waller with the way he has taken the rigours of the long flight over. He has eaten up heartily and his work on the Farringdon Road gallops has met with more than satisfaction from connections. The biggest danger to him could be his temporary near neighbour in the Valley, the progressive Twilight Calls, who has been knocking on the door for Henry Candy and was a tad unlucky at Haydock last time. 4.20 Tuesday - Mighty Ulysses

Coroebus is a warm order for the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes and rightly so, but there is room for each-way thievery in the market and Mighty Ulysses might provide some value. John Gosden's colt must improve from his second to Whoputfiftyinyou in a handicap at Haydock last month but the form has been given a boost by the third home, Outgate, who won emphatically at Chester at the weekend. The winner is highly rated by the Clive Cox team and the selection was giving plenty of weight to both in Merseyside.

3.05 Wednesday - Eldar Eldarov

Eldar Eldarov can maintain his unbeaten record in the Group 2 Queens Vase at Ascot on Wednesday. Roger Varian had considered the King Edward VII Stakes for this potentially high-class three-year-old after his comfortable comeback win in a good class event at Newcastle. However, with ground conditions on the fast side, this more demanding test of stamina may suit better. He should more than make his presence felt in a race where one of two of the other more fancied runners have questions to answer. 5.00 Wednesday - Aratus

Aratus can step up on his performance in the Victoria Cup on this course last month in the Royal Hunt Cup. Clive Cox has always thought this lightly raced four-year-old has the ability to win a really big handicap and the team were happy enough with his performance behind Vafortino five weeks ago, after a disappointing effort on his comeback at Leicester in a small field. Although his ability to stay this mile has to be taken on trust, his recent work has been of high orderand his ability suggests he is well up to finishing in the top four if things go right. 5.35 Wednesday - Chateau