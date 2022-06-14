Our top gossip column has all the whispers ahead of the first two days of Royal Ascot including a horse who could shake up Coroebus in the St James's Palace.
Rousing Encore, a half-brother to high-class performer Majestic Dawn, can see off a high quality field in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.
This is a race where each-way options abound and Richard Fahey's juvenile looks the one best played to come out on top. The colt has improved with each of his three outings so far and the form of both his victories at Pontefract and Beverley looks very solid.
Connections believe there is more to come and this stiff six furlongs will suit him very well.
Tasman Bay can take advantage of the 3lbs he receives from Majestic Dawn on his seasonal reappearance in the Listed Wolferton Stakes. Sir Mark Todd has always thought very highly of this good looking four-year-old and his confidence in his ability has been vindicated.
Although he has only won once, he was placed on each of his five subsequent starts and kept some very high class company, which included running against the likes of Baaeed, Hurricane Lane, Alenquer and Dubai Honour.
Gelded and now fully recovered from an injury which curtailed his autumn campaign, this drop from Group 2 company to Listed class looks a great pick for his return. In addition his stable have run into form at just the right time.
Aussie superstar Nature Strip should take plenty of beating in the Group 1 Kings Stand Stakes. Accompanied by his trainer Chris Waller, they have been a popular addition to the Royal Ascot build up in Lambourn and there is certainly no shortage of confidence behind the Antipodean raider for the five furlong dash.
Nature Strip has pleased Waller with the way he has taken the rigours of the long flight over. He has eaten up heartily and his work on the Farringdon Road gallops has met with more than satisfaction from connections. The biggest danger to him could be his temporary near neighbour in the Valley, the progressive Twilight Calls, who has been knocking on the door for Henry Candy and was a tad unlucky at Haydock last time.
Coroebus is a warm order for the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes and rightly so, but there is room for each-way thievery in the market and Mighty Ulysses might provide some value. John Gosden's colt must improve from his second to Whoputfiftyinyou in a handicap at Haydock last month but the form has been given a boost by the third home, Outgate, who won emphatically at Chester at the weekend.
The winner is highly rated by the Clive Cox team and the selection was giving plenty of weight to both in Merseyside.
Eldar Eldarov can maintain his unbeaten record in the Group 2 Queens Vase at Ascot on Wednesday. Roger Varian had considered the King Edward VII Stakes for this potentially high-class three-year-old after his comfortable comeback win in a good class event at Newcastle.
However, with ground conditions on the fast side, this more demanding test of stamina may suit better. He should more than make his presence felt in a race where one of two of the other more fancied runners have questions to answer.
Aratus can step up on his performance in the Victoria Cup on this course last month in the Royal Hunt Cup. Clive Cox has always thought this lightly raced four-year-old has the ability to win a really big handicap and the team were happy enough with his performance behind Vafortino five weeks ago, after a disappointing effort on his comeback at Leicester in a small field.
Although his ability to stay this mile has to be taken on trust, his recent work has been of high orderand his ability suggests he is well up to finishing in the top four if things go right.
Chateau can make it two wins from three outings in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes. Andrew Balding chose a traditional trial for the Royal meeting after his promising debut effort at Salisbury and his charge delivered, despite finding difficulty and having to switch when delivering his challenge.
However, once William Buick found an opening, he showed an impressive turn of foot, hitting the front close home to beat Rogue Spirit by a neck. His connections have not been too ambitious in choosing their target at this meeting and the experience gleaned in achieving that success, coupled with natural acceleration, should stand him in good stead.
The aforementioned Whoputfiftyinyou will surely have his hopes boosted significantly in the Britannia Stakes on Thursday if Mighty Ulysses runs a big race in the St James's Palace.
There was plenty to like about the way he appeared late on the scene after being outpaced for much of the way at Haydock and he gives every impression that this type of competitive handicap, which should be run at a very fast pace, will play to his strengths.
Yet to be beaten in four outings, he looks to have more than a touch of class and, given his lack of racing, still has plenty of scope to rise higher than his current mark of 98.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.