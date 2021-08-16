Quickthorn - 2.40 Ascot

Quickthorn has not stopped improving all season and now looks ready for the return to pattern company in the Group 3 ABF/BGC Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. Hughie Morrison had to adopt a patient policy with the four year old in the opening weeks of the season, but it was soon rewarded with victories at Haydock and the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot. Although well beaten by Hukum at York in a Group 3 on his next start, he was possibly not at his most effective that day, and showed he was back on an even keel with the cracking effort behind Sonnyboyliston in the Ebor at York. His return to the winners' enclosure at Salisbury last month suggests he is right back to his best for this return match with Hukum, and ground conditions are likely to suit him much better than the faster surface which prevailed on their previous encounter on the Knavesmire. River Nymph - 3.50 Ascot

River Nymph can follow up his win here in the Victoria Cup back in May in the Equine Productions 'The Fall' Challenge Handicap. Beaten on his next start at Haydock later the same month, River Nymph was put away for the summer and made a very pleasing return when fourth behind Silent Escape at Newbury last month. Not given a hard time by Adam Kirby in the closing stages, he was found to have lost a shoe after being struck into, and did very well to finish where he did. He has pleased at home since that win, and the easy ground should suit.

With Thanks - 1.30 Ascot

The William Haggas-trained With Thanks has dropped down the ratings after reaching a peak of 110 following a Group 3 win in heavy ground at Naas just under a year ago. However, she showed signs of a revival at Newbury last month, and looks worth taking a chance on in the Listed World Mental Health Day British EBF Stakes with the decidedly autumnal weather forecast predicted this weekend. Hurricane Ivor - 2.05 Ascot

With Thanks' stablemate Hurricane Ivor is on great terms with himself at present, and he can complete a hat-trick in the Listed Oakman Group Rous Stakes. He followed his cracking win in the Portland Handicap with his first Group 3 victory at Newbury two weeks ago, and will enjoy the prevailing easy ground. He came with his predictable late run to score on both occasions and looks ready to take on a sprinter of the class of Minzaal, who has had his fair share of problems this season and only now makes his belated seasonal bow.

Boundless Power - 4.25 Ascot

Boundless Power, who found only Hurricane Ivor too good in the Portland, can see off fellow mud lover Count D'Orsay and win a deserved third race of the season in the McGee Group Handicap. Michael Appleby's star has relatively few miles on the clock for a sprint handicapper, and at four, looks capable of further improvement. Foden - 2.20 Newmarket

Foden may enjoy the rain affected ground better than the progressive Ernie's Valentine, and can reward an each-way interest in the Tattersall October Auction Stakes. Richard Hannon is often the man for this type of race, and it is no surprise to see him well represented. Foden has seen action twice and has not been out since winning a low-key maiden at Lingfield in June. His recent work, however, has been of a high order, and he is expected to run a big race for stable apprentice Thore Hammer Hansen.

Gaassee - 4.15 Chester

Haggas will be a busy man on one of the busiest weekends of the Flat season, and lightly raced Gaassee should see off Mind Hunter in the Corona Novice at Chester. There was plenty to like about his belated debut effort at Lingfield last month, and he will not have to step up too much to land this run-of-the-mill event. Glass Slippers - 4.25 ParisLongchamp, Sunday

At Longchamp on Sunday, Derby hero Adayar, who is fully recovered from his recent setback, looks our best chance of landing the Arc de Triomphe, but the Prix De L'Abbaye is often the most fertile ground for the Brits, and Glass Slippers, so unlucky not to follow up her 2019 success 12 months ago, looks the best of the home-trained contingent. Ground conditions should be ideal.

